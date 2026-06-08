Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Gwen Shannon's avatar
Gwen Shannon
5h

A family member recently started working as an electrician for a local council, previously had worked for his dad in a small business.

After a few weeks his boss told him he was completing too many jobs per day !

These public bodies don't do timely, nor economically. The central purchasing seems to pay double for items than if bought by an individual. They have no sense of urgency or value for money. I would bet it is actually sold before opening for a loss.

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Myra's avatar
Myra
4h

" a period of dual running..."

No business in their right mind would do this. Too costly.

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