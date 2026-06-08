We return to the UK Health Scare Agency’s (UKHSA) high-security laboratory project in Harlow, Essex, a development that has attracted scrutiny from both the National Audit Office and independent commentators.

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The story stretches back to 2017, when Public Health England—the predecessor organisation to UKHSA—purchased the former GSK site for £30 million. Yet, according to current plans, the facility will not become fully operational until 2038

That means a period of approximately 21 years between acquisition and completion, raising obvious questions about project management, costs, and value for money.

Recent attention has come from Esther McVey MP, who submitted a written parliamentary question to the Department of Health and Social Care asking: For what reason will the new biosecurity centre in Harlow not be operational until 2038?

So the two old geezers are proud to announce that everything appears to be safe and effective.

However, for taxpayers, the central question remains unanswered: why will a site purchased in 2017 take more than two decades to become fully operational? Until a fuller explanation is provided, questions about the project’s management and prolonged delivery schedule are unlikely to disappear.

This post was written by two old geezers whose aged memories cannot recall where they heard those two words before, but are still able to recognise non-answers when they see one.