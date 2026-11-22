Our TTE “Bricks” series is an investigation of the assumptions underpinning the recurring UK “winter crisis” narrative. Each Brick examines one part of the structure: winter mortality, the role of respiratory viruses (RVs), diagnostic testing, surveillance, modelling, governance, NHS planning and public messaging. Of note, the public narrative is that the “winter crisis” is generated, or at least worsened, by “flu and Covid,” in the words of a Minister.