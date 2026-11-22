The Build-up to the Winter Crisis: Brick 1
After an intense debate amongst the four occupants of the TTE office, the two ancient geezers decided to prospectively chart the governmental and mediatic build-up to the annual winter crisis, which …
The Build-up to the Winter Crisis: Brick 4
Oh wow! We thought. Finally, we got an automated notice of an update to The Birmingham Public Health Laboratory User Handbook!!! To get to the bottom of how the Scare Agency lab defines an infectiou…
The Build-up to the Winter Crisis: Brick 15
Our TTE “Bricks” series is an investigation of the assumptions underpinning the recurring UK “winter crisis” narrative. Each Brick examines one part of the structure: winter mortality, the role of respiratory viruses (RVs), diagnostic testing, surveillance, modelling, governance, NHS planning and public messaging. Of note, the public narrative is that the “winter crisis” is generated, or at least worsened, by “flu and Covid,” in the words of a Minister.
Lack of investigation of the origins of hospital acquired infections of respiratory viruses, despite all the fuss. And lack of a plan to tackle the problem:
TTE Research Report 1
TTE Research Report 2
W…