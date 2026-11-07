As reported in Brick 24, we have given the replies to our FOI inquiries a first pass. We sent off 193 requests on 7 September 2026. By law, public bodies have 20 working days to respond, but a number of them were dragging their feet, so we gave the respondents until 10 October to respond, after which we classified them as partial or non-responders.

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We sent two questions to 12 Ambulance Trusts and services, 54 University Boards/Trusts (including ICBs and devolved health boards), 121 Acute hospital trusts or equivalents and 6 national bodies (193 requests in total).

The two questions we asked were:

Q1 Please provide your evaluation of your Trust’s or ICB’s winter plan for 2025-2026

Q2 Please provide your evaluation of your Trust’s or ICB’s winter plan for 2026-2027

We also added 4 national bodies to the list: NHS England, Scare Agency, Dept of Health Northern Ireland and Public Health Scotland.

As we reported, the only directive that we could find was NHS England’s Winter Planning Expectations and Assurance dated 17 July 2026.

Focussing for now on this Directive requiring Trusts and ICBs to provide returns called Board Assurance Statements (BAS) by 30 September 2026, what strikes us is the complete absence of a set format for the Statements and the request that the various Boards sign themselves off.

Consider this: you are asking providers of all types, operating under the NHS umbrella, to prepare for the winter period. As the body responsible for coordination and oversight, you require them to submit reports setting out how their respective services are preparing for the challenges of the colder months, based on previous experience.

Yet you have failed to provide a standardised reporting framework, even one differentiated by type of Board or Trust.

This raises a fundamental question: how do you intend to compare, consolidate and integrate these submissions into a coherent, system-wide plan?

Without a common reporting structure, you will inevitably receive a highly heterogeneous collection of plans, differing in scope, format, level of detail and underlying assumptions. Meaningful comparison will be extremely difficult, and effective integration virtually impossible.

The result will not be a coordinated winter preparedness plan, but a collection of disconnected islands of planning, with no reliable means of assessing overall readiness, identifying gaps or ensuring that the different parts of the system can operate together.

At this stage, we’re delving into the details and highlighting some rather strange findings. But the real showstopper is just around the corner.

On the 26th of October we asked NHS England for their assessment of the winter plans.