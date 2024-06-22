The Kansas indictment of Comirnaty, summarised in our previous post, provides the basis for a few considerations.

First, none of what the Kansas Attorney General (AG) Kris Kobach said was unknown in December 2020 or was not easily foreseen.

Share Trust the Evidence

No trials had been conducted in pregnant women, and pregnancy was an exclusion criterion for participating in the pivotal trial. Pfizer’s own PK study indicated a high concentration of lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) in rats’ ovaries. All regulators were aware of this, as the thin PK studies were part of the regulatory submission.

Given this widespread scatter of the LNPs and given their property of evading immunity, each system in the human body was a potential target and, therefore, open to potential harm by a scantily tested technology (we are being generous here).

The protective effect of Comirnaty is untested today. The clinical study report of the pivotal trial does not provide evidence that it can affect viral load and create viral “dead ends,” as Dr Fauci falsely stated.

Subsequent observational studies carried out by, for example, the CDC may show such an effect on mortality. However, this could be due to the inherent bias of observational studies and natural Farr-like decreases in the epidemic curve. With observational studies, you do not get certainty, only multiple alternative hypotheses.

Last but not least, regulators were quite clear that no interruption of transmission studies had been carried out. NONE.

The fact that some of the details came to light after a lawsuit shows the appalling state of affairs we find ourselves in: if we need to go to the judiciary for protection, why do we need regulators, public health, and biomedical journals?

Regulators’ collective silence while the CDC, other public health bodies and biomedical journals act as pharma agents reinforces the urgent need to complete reform of the system. Regulators and public health bodies are no longer protectors; increasingly, they are the enemies of patient safety.

This post was written by two old geezers who were taught at medical school that the principle of do no harm is the most important principle in medicine.