Can you appear on Sky News at 6.30 am? This is one of many emails, texts, or calls asking Carl to appear on the news. What for, he thought? “The fertility regulator HFEA has a report out tomorrow that says almost ¾ of fertility patients are being offered unnecessary tests and treatments.”

We’ve harked on the fact that not much has passed by the TTE office door regarding fraud, waste, or harm. So, here's the story that broke yesterday.

“According to the regulator, the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA), 73% of 1,500 patients surveyed between September and October 2024 said they had used an add-on in their latest round of treatment,” reported the BBC.

In 2016, we published an analysis of the Lack of evidence for interventions offered in UK fertility centres and an assessment of the claims made for fertility interventions in the BMJ.

We found claims of benefit relating to 41 different fertility interventions across 74 fertility centre websites. You won't be surprised to hear that the claims were not quantified in most cases, and evidence was not cited to support them.

Working with the incomparable Deb Cohen, the findings were part of a Panorama investigation. Yes, there was a time when the BBC did meaningful work and questioned the status quo.

We found that the evidence for supporting add-on treatments was often lacking.

Excluding interventions aimed at patients with a pre-existing disease such as diabetes, we searched for evidence to underpin 38 different interventions. We found that only five interventions led to improvements in live birth rates. However, the supporting studies for all of these interventions had methodological problems that raised uncertainty about the results.

The financial implications of these treatments can be substantial, with costs at the time ranging from approximately £100 for basic genetic screenings and routine blood tests to upwards of £3,500 for advanced procedures and medications.

We commented: "NICE together with HFEA should provide guidance on what is offered, and a recommendation for or against each intervention.” HEFA took this on board and developed its traffic-light rating tool to help patients decide.

The problem is that traffic lights can be ignored, as they are regularly in Italy; if you make them voluntary, they are nice to have but absolutely useless in protecting the public. They show that you have done something, but they are ineffective as a policy in the absence of evidence and enforcement.

What is significant is that the problem persists a decade later: treatments are sold to prospective parents who are often desperate to try anything that will improve their chances of having a child. The added expenses, in conjunction with the overall costs of IVF, pose a significant financial burden.

In today's world, where competing interests, ideologies, and commercial influences collide, there is a significant risk of exploiting vulnerable individuals. Without high-quality evidence, healthcare costs will continue to rise. The financial incentives for many interventions rely on maintaining uncertainty. High-quality evidence is often avoided because it reduces this uncertainty, informs patients, and diminishes cash flow. Unfortunately—as we have seen all too often—a poor-quality evidence base can be used to market ineffective products or services in healthcare.

This post was written by two old geezers who have no tolerance for the revenues generated by snake oil vendors who prey on those who are desperate …..to have a child in this case.