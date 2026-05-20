Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Tom Jefferson's avatar
Tom Jefferson
10h

Well done Vivian! You can see the future. How about becoming a worst case scenario modeller?

One old geezer

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Seb Thirlway's avatar
Seb Thirlway
12hEdited

"public health agencies operate within an incentive structure that rewards early warning, precautionary signalling, and the continual identification of emerging risks"

This is precisely the problem. While they pose as brave whistleblowers, going against the grain, making immense personal sacrifices to Tell The World the Terrible Truth, ("Soylent Green Is Made of PEOPLE!"), these agencies have long since turned this activity into a sinecure. They exist in a positive feedback loop in which being alarmist gets them nothing but pat$ and hug$ from willing government, institutional funders and pharma.

It's this which must be dismantled. Dr David Bell is trying his best to point this out to people...

Trip down memory lane. Back when the debate about e-cigarettes still had a connection to science and sane risk-evaluation (rather than being driven by nannyism, our - recently-ex - Health Sec's prejudices, and the inability of Trading Standards and Customs to enforce existing laws), there was an infamous character at UC(can't remember which campus): Stanton Glantz, an early pioneer of data-torture.

He organised a Letter arguing that nicotine, in any form, should be eliminated from the earth. (Sadly, Martin McKee over here was a convert to this lunacy). One signatory, whose name I forget, was quite clearly a predatory lunatic: he ran a business in the US offering (highly expensive) deep-cleansing of homes lest new occupants or their Children be exposed to so-called "third-hand smoke" left behind by the previous owners. Which would kill them, or something.

Our "Public-Health" Chicken Lickens are loons to the same degree. The difference is that they're approved, lauded, well-funded loons.

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