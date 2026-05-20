During the pandemic, we became accustomed to government messaging built on fear: daily dashboards, worst-case modelling, behavioural nudges, and a media ecosystem that amplified official claims while narrowing acceptable debate. That machinery did not vanish with Covid; it merely moved on to the next target.

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Two recent examples deserve our attention precisely because they are subtler, calmer in tone, and use more technical language. But the underlying pattern remains the same: centralised authority, controlled interpretation, and conditioning of the public to perpetual biological vigilance.

This post looks at the evergreen scare story: avian influenza. The next will examine the UK Health Security Agency and the media response to the latest candidate pathogen: hantavirus.

Avian Influenza

The US CDC has been warning about avian influenza for nearly two decades. The year? 2006.

Twenty years later, the messaging remains remarkably familiar: heightened alerts, ominous headlines, precautionary guidance, and carefully managed anxiety. The predicted catastrophe, meanwhile, stubbornly refuses to arrive.

TTE has kept tabs on several of the more recent attempts to revive concern around “bird flu” and related zoonotic threats:

Then came the American episode involving dairy cattle: the now-infamous “moo cows” story, complete with warnings that sounded suspiciously like the early drafts of another behavioural campaign.

And now we arrive at the latest frontier of pandemic communication: cats. Your trusted feline companion, apparently, may now represent a potential vector of doom, particularly if you feed it raw food or unpasteurised milk.

The accompanying reports are revealing, not so much for what they show, but for how they are framed.

Take the title alone: “highly pathogenic avian influenza”. The terminology does much of the work before you even reach the data. Eventually, upon reading it a third time, we reached a rather less dramatic reality.

A handful of symptomatic cats, some symptomatic owners, and considerable uncertainty due to the limited quality of the evidence, and buried carefully in the summary algorithm: no clear evidence of sustained transmission to humans.

The twist, as so often, lies in the testing. RT-PCR is described only in broad summary terms. Investigators used a multiplex screening panel for 18 viruses and 4 bacteria, plus an added H5N1 avian influenza primer, capable of producing results within 45 minutes.

There is no discussion of viral load, no cycle threshold data and no viral culture confirmation. No detailed history-taking capable of excluding contamination or alternative explanations, and there is remarkably little information about the actual findings in the raw cat food itself.

Most strikingly, PCR testing failed to detect avian influenza infection. The symptomatic cases were instead attributed largely to unknown or unidentified agents. Of the organisms detected, the remainder consisted mainly of non-avian influenza viruses, rhinoviruses, and a single coronavirus finding.

At that point, the investigation drifts into increasingly speculative territory.

Researchers then contacted 25 of 139 potential participants, approximately 4 months after symptom onset in the original exposed group. Eventually, they identified a single seropositive result and from this concluded that avian influenza transmission from cats to humans was plausible.

Quite a leap, given the obvious selection bias, recall bias, ascertainment bias, and the absence of convincing microbiological confirmation.

The obvious question is why such a weak evidential chain merits publication and amplification by a major public health agency. The answer may have less to do with proving cat-to-human transmission and more with maintaining institutional readiness for zoonotic threats.

The real value of such reports lies in establishing the precedent that public health agencies operate within an incentive structure that rewards early warning, precautionary signalling, and the continual identification of emerging risks. A paper does not need definitive evidence to be useful; it merely needs to establish plausibility sufficient to justify surveillance, funding, guidance, modelling, media attention, and further study.

To reinforce the idea that avian influenza remains an active and expanding threat, it broadens the potential routes of concern to include domestic pets and food practices, keeping the pathogen within the public consciousness.

Once that precedent is accepted, the evidential threshold required to sustain the next warning becomes noticeably lower because weak evidence producing strong headlines acquires a significance far beyond what the underlying data would ordinarily justify.

This post was written by two old geezers with an instinctive suspicion of data that needs torturing.