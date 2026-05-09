Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Vivian Evans's avatar
Vivian Evans
8h

When 'the science is settled' becomes the killer argument, supported by models and statistics of which the vast majority of politicians and MSM hacks understand nothing except how to use them in their fear porn propaganda, and when it is combined withe 'precautionary principle', then you get the Covid years with all you describe - or the climate hoax where a big recanting is already on its way.

Never mind the destruction of lives - the perpetrators all meant well!

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Gwen Shannon's avatar
Gwen Shannon
7h

Whilst I don't have much sympathy for the politicians implementing the emergency measures ,I do have a little. If the people supposedly with knowledge are distorting the number,science truths and telling the government you will have blood on your hands,who do you listen too ?

Obviously the wells of alternative views were poisoned as OG Carl discovered along with others . But who drove and wanted this situation, not just in the UK , everywhere, almost without exception, simultaneously. That is the scariest part

. How do we remove the blocks to clear planning and not replay the throw every crazy idea at the brainstorm whiteboard method?

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