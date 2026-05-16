We have all watched the heroic efforts of the boarding parties, space-suited scientific virus chasers, and their efforts to identify cases by testing passengers and crew of the Dutch-registered cruise ship MV Hondius. As of mid-May, the WHO reported around nine confirmed cases and three deaths, with additional suspected cases under monitoring.

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We guess the WHO is sticking to its test, test, test mantra with the inevitable PCR test, along with viral genome testing, contact isolations and special transport measures that include parachute drops on an isolated Volcanic outcrop sitting proudly isolated in the midst of the vastness of the South Atlantic.

With great ceremony, each passenger is tested, repatriated, quarantined or instructed to self-isolate; all accompanied by carefully stage-managed press briefings designed to sustain the sense of emergency and keep the narrative firmly intact.

However, little attention is paid to what became of the rats or even the crew; they scarcely feature in the media spectacle. Meanwhile, many passengers are elderly, frail or of limited mobility, confined for days in cramped cabins where meals are delivered to the door - an uncomfortable echo of the Diamond Princess episode. One suspects many are sedentary, anxious, and thoroughly frightened, particularly when confronted by officials in full protective gear, who resemble counterterror units on the rampage.

Much of this resembles the far more serious drama that unfolds every winter across hospitals and nursing homes. Each November, the same predictable pressures are rebadged as a sudden “Winter Crisis”, as though seasonal demand were an unforeseeable act of God. A handful of senior managers dash about in visible panic, politicians produce emergency funding with theatrical urgency, and ministers dutifully adopt grave expressions for the television cameras, all while the underlying structural failures remain comfortably untouched.

In February 2023, we reported that Esther McVey MP had asked the then health minister, Maria Caulfield, whether the Government intended to investigate rising excess deaths. The minister’s response attributed part of the increase to larger numbers being admitted to hospital “with flu” and “with Covid” during December, while also gesturing vaguely towards unspecified “other healthcare conditions”, especially since this was seen in other countries.

Beyond the paywall, we discuss why thousands of deaths annually, receive far less urgency than rare, media-friendly outbreaks, and how this reveals a troubling public-health precedent of neglecting routine but serious institutional harms.