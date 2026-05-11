For years now, we have lived through a rolling public health pantomime in which fear is both the product and the policy. Governments issue warnings, broadcasters amplify them, and before long, the public is once again instructed to regard ordinary biological reality as an existential threat. During COVID, this machinery operated at an industrial scale; it has never really stopped. One week, it is a filthy rat on a cargo ship; the next, it is meningitis clusters presented as though medieval pestilence has returned.

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Take the latest excitement over shipboard rats that are hardly a novel discovery. Rattus rattus has travelled with humans for centuries; their remains have turned up in Greek and Roman wrecks, aboard Pirate ship wreck form the 1500s the Mary Rose and inside the magnificent Vasa in Stockholm — a museum visit worth making.

Even Downing Street has institutionalised the relationship. No 10 has employed an official “Chief Mouser” for over a century. One assumes Larry is not there solely for ceremonial purposes. And, unless biblical historians are withholding crucial evidence, Noah’s Ark almost certainly carried at least two ratti, along with two cats to keep the peace.

Increasingly, modern public health relies on a permanent atmosphere of alarm. Every isolated incident becomes a warning shot for the next global catastrophe; every cluster is framed as a harbinger, and every animal reservoir becomes an apocalyptic omen. Suggesting that something far more sinister is at work than the odd outbreak, which brings us to the real issue: not the rats themselves, but the bureaucratic ecosystem that thrives on the politics of the perpetual emergency.

In 2020, the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services, IPBES, for those who enjoy acronyms dense enough to induce mild concussion, produced a report entitled Escaping the Era of Pandemics. The title alone tells you a great deal about the intellectual climate of the time: Humanity was no longer dealing with epidemics as episodic events; we were apparently entering an “era”, a quasi-permanent condition requiring continuous global management.

Now, the report itself runs to well over a hundred pages. We confess, with only mild shame, that we restricted ourselves initially to the executive summary. There are limits even to professional endurance, but what emerges from those pages is revealing.

In the second part of this post, beyond the paywall, the language is technocratic, but the underlying message is simple enough: modern life itself is hazardous and requires supervision.