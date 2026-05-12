Over the years, we have catalogued no shortage of examples. Avian influenza stockpiles. Pandemic preparedness exercises. Antivirals are purchased at extraordinary public expense despite marginal benefits and significant adverse effects. Entire policy architectures were built on assumptions that later dissolved under scrutiny.

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At times, our readers accuse us of dwelling too much on history. Fair enough. So let us take a very contemporary example instead: the latest “killer rat virus” story involving hantavirus.

Like all successful public health scares, it contains the essential ingredients: An unfamiliar pathogen, exotic geography and rodents. A handful of alarming headlines, and, crucially, the suggestion that person-to-person spread may be possible. That final point allows the WHO to transform an obscure zoonotic infection into a global threat narrative.

The variant attracting attention is the Andes virus (ANDV), a rare hantavirus reported mainly in South America. What has elevated the story from medical curiosity to newspaper drama is the claim that it may spread between humans.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Chilean researchers found infectious particles in saliva, urine and mucus, particularly during the symptomatic phase of illness. Professor Marcela Ferres, who led the study, reportedly noted that previous outbreaks had been associated with “sharing straws”.

But the critical issue is not whether viral material can be detected. Viral fragments can often be found almost anywhere one cares to look with sufficiently sensitive tests. The real question is whether meaningful person-to-person transmission occurs under normal conditions and how strong the evidence actually is.

Now, if phrases such as “infectious particles”, “saliva transmission” and behavioural risk factors sound oddly familiar, that is because we have spent the better part of five years hearing similar language attached to virtually every respiratory outbreak imaginable.

So, stay with us as we look at the evidence that ANDV from Rattus can pass from person to person.