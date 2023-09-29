The last few weeks have seen a series of interviews, revelations and disconcerting findings from studies looking at the global catastrophe called lockdowns and the actions of some of the main characters.

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For example, we have learned that, after a series of flip-flops on most aspects of lockdowns, Dame Jenny Harries thinks that perhaps, maybe, next time (as there will be a next time), we should take an approach similar to Sweden.

Then, the Telegraph informs us that low MMR vaccination rates may result in breakthrough measles epidemics. Then we have the same Telegraph airing the view that locking up and masking children may be harmful. Wow!

We are sure we will be treated in weeks to come to many more amazing revelations. For example, restricting access to cancer services led to diagnoses going through the roof when you reopen and more advanced stages than usual when first diagnosed. Or how about leaving the elderly in solitary confinement means they died of dehydration, loneliness and hung…