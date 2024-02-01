Our post, The Rule of Terror and Empty Heads, has generated some powerful emotions. The Hallett Inquiry Module 2a continues to unveil cancel cultures and other conduct unbecoming of public servants.

Share

We normally don't name individuals (we made an exception for Hancock) as it does little to foster debate. But the goings-on of one “expert” giving evidence, identified as a canceller-contortionist, is worthy of our attention.

Canceller-contortionists are people with no background in respiratory virus epidemiology or evidence analysis who vomited forth idiotic theories like “zero Covid” and then tried to cancel or pretend they never uttered such nonsense.

Their spinal columns are so mobile when giving evidence that they tie themselves in knots with the KC and the court stenographer. They are different from double flip-floppers like Dame Jenny Harries.

Some media have cottoned on to a particular contortionist to the then Scottish First Minister who pushed Zero Covid. The Mail reports, “Prof …