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Last year we wrote about Christine’s Law, calling for “residents should have named family advocates who have the right to go into any setting to make decisions in residents' best interests that respect their human rights - to prevent human suffering and anguish.”

This was on the back of the appalling outcomes in care homes. During the pandemic, they had a high but variable burden of covid deaths compared to other settings. What is also noticeable is, despite the excess mortality in care homes, how little has been done to address the problem.

One of the most distressing elements of the pandemic was the isolation of the vulnerable in care homes and hospitals.

However, we’re slightly buoyed today as the government has recognised that “Visits from loved ones are vital to the health and wellbeing of people receiving care in care homes, hospitals and hospices.”

The government has acknowledged that there “have been concerns about visiting restrictions in health and care settings for several ye…