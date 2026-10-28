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To Dr Waite

CC: Professor Sir Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer for England; Professor Sir Gregor Smith, Chief Medical Officer for Scotland; Professor Isabel Oliver, Chief Medical Officer for Wales; and Professor Sir Michael McBride, Chief Medical Officer for Northern Ireland

RE: Oseltamivir (Tamiflu): request for an independent review of current prescribing and stockpiling policy

Dear Dr Waite,

Thank you for your response on behalf of the four UK Chief Medical Officers and for confirming that the REMAP-CAP findings have been considered by NERVTAG and incorporated into UKHSA’s updated guidance.

However, this does not address the central question raised in our letter. The updated UKHSA guidance of 23 October continues to recommend oseltamivir as first-line treatment for severe influenza, including critical illness, despite the preliminary REMAP-CAP randomised evidence in critically ill patients and the cessation of the oseltamivir interventions after the prespecified inferiority threshold was crossed.

We would therefore be grateful if you could provide, or direct us to, the evidence appraisal and reasoning underlying NERVTAG’s conclusion following its review of REMAP-CAP, including its discussions with the study investigators. In particular, we would like to understand the evidential basis for retaining the current first-line recommendation for critically ill patients.

This is especially important because the updated guidance itself does not mention NERVTAG or identify the evidence appraisal, minutes, conclusions or reasoning arising from its consideration of REMAP-CAP. The guidance states, more generally, that it is based on a literature review, other guidelines, product literature, and expert opinion, and notes that a formal cost-benefit analysis was not performed.

The previous randomised mortality evidence was extremely limited

The extent of the randomised mortality evidence preceding REMAP-CAP is particularly relevant.

The UKHSA guidance cites the 2024 systematic review and network meta-analysis by Gao and colleagues of randomised controlled trials of antivirals in severe influenza. Gao et al. included eight trials with 1,424 participants overall, but only four trials involving 813 patients contributed to the mortality network meta-analysis.

More importantly, for the direct comparison of oseltamivir against standard care or placebo, the mortality estimate was derived from a single trial involving only 74 participants. The estimated relative risk was 0.53, but with a 95% confidence interval from 0.07 to 4.24, and the evidence was graded as very low certainty. The corresponding absolute estimate ranged from 28 fewer to 97 more deaths per 1,000.

Gao and colleagues therefore concluded that the effect of oseltamivir on mortality in severe seasonal influenza was very uncertain.

Their analysis is also important because the authors considered the previous observational literature suggesting mortality benefits with neuraminidase inhibitors. Their RCT-only network meta-analysis did not substantiate the findings of the previous meta-analyses, and they reported that the WHO guideline panel considered the observational studies and judged that they did not provide higher-certainty evidence for this population than the systematic review of randomised trials.

The authors concluded that the effects of antivirals on mortality and other important patient outcomes remained highly uncertain due to scarce randomised evidence and called for sufficiently powered randomised trials.

REMAP-CAP therefore addresses precisely the evidential deficiency identified by Gao et al. It is not simply another trial to be added to an established body of randomised evidence demonstrating a mortality benefit from oseltamivir. Before REMAP-CAP, the direct randomised mortality evidence comparing oseltamivir with standard care or placebo consisted of only 74 participants and was graded as very low certainty.

When substantial new randomised evidence subsequently showed higher 90-day mortality among critically ill patients allocated to oseltamivir and crossed prespecified inferiority stopping criteria, we would expect this evidence to materially affect the benefit-harm assessment.

We would therefore like to understand how NERVTAG and UKHSA formally weighted the new randomised mortality findings from REMAP-CAP against the observational evidence suggesting a mortality benefit, and why this did not result in a modification of the recommendation that oseltamivir remain the first-line treatment for critically ill patients.

Selection of the evidence

There is a related question about the selection and weighting of evidence in the UKHSA guidance.

We can find no citation to our 2014 Cochrane review of oseltamivir and zanamivir. This work was based on the full regulatory clinical study reports rather than solely on journal publications, and was undertaken in response to concerns about publication bias and incomplete reporting of the oseltamivir trial programme.

The 2014 Cochrane review and its associated analyses of the full regulatory clinical study reports were funded by the NIHR Health Technology Assessment programme and were also published in full in the Health Technology Assessment monograph series. The associated systematic review of oseltamivir based on clinical study reports was published in the BMJ.

This was an unusually extensive independent assessment of the oseltamivir evidence base, involving regulatory material and the full clinical study reports rather than relying principally upon the published literature. Its omission from a current national guidance document, which states it is based on a literature review, therefore requires explanation.

In contrast, the guidance identifies the 2015 Dobson et al. meta-analysis as “key evidence” and highlights its estimate of an approximately 60% reduction in all-cause hospital admissions. The Dobson meta-analysis was funded by an unrestricted grant from Roche, the manufacturer of oseltamivir, and the authors declared relevant industry conflicts.

Industry funding does not in itself invalidate a study. It does, however, make transparency concerning the selection, appraisal and weighting of the available evidence particularly important.

Why, therefore, does the current UKHSA guidance highlight the Roche-funded Dobson analysis while omitting the independent Cochrane review based on the regulatory clinical study reports? Was the Cochrane review considered by the UKHSA writing group or NERVTAG and, if so, what assessment was made of its findings and why was it not included in the evidence cited in the guidance?

It is also noteworthy that Gao et al., whose systematic review UKHSA does cite, themselves cite the 2014 Jefferson et al. Cochrane review. Its absence from the UKHSA evidence base therefore warrants explanation.

Options XIII for the Control of Influenza Conference, organised by the International Society for Respiratory Viruses (ISRV)

There is a further issue which may not have been apparent from our original letter. The guidance states that the REMAP-CAP findings were ‘subsequently discussed’ at the Options for the Control of Influenza XIII meeting. It is unclear what evidential significance UKHSA attaches to this discussion, who participated in it, what conclusions were reached, or how those conclusions informed the recommendation.”

The meeting’s published sponsorship information lists several pharmaceutical companies as sponsors. Use of discussion at an industry-sponsored scientific meeting is not a substitute for a transparent, systematic and independently scrutinised appraisal of randomised evidence.

Where a recommended treatment has produced a randomised mortality signal sufficiently concerning for the intervention to cross a prespecified inferiority threshold, we believe the appropriate response should be an urgent and transparent assessment of the benefit-harm balance and of whether the existing recommendation remains justified.

Awaiting RECOVERY

You also refer to the ongoing RECOVERY trial as an important source of future evidence. We agree that further adequately powered randomised evidence is important. But that raises an immediate rather than a future question: while the results of RECOVERY are awaited, how has the uncertainty — and specifically the mortality signal observed in REMAP-CAP — been incorporated into the present benefit-harm assessment and recommendation?

The need for another adequately powered trial does not resolve the question of what should be recommended in the interim, particularly when the previous randomised mortality evidence was, as Gao et al. demonstrate, exceptionally sparse.

A living evidence review

Finally, you state that REMAP-CAP forms part of an “ongoing assessment” of influenza antivirals.

We would welcome clarification on whether UKHSA/NERVTAG operates a formal living evidence-review process for these recommendations, including predefined criteria or procedures by which important new randomised evidence can trigger reconsideration, suspension or modification of existing guidance.

A living evidence process should do more than acknowledge important new evidence. It should transparently demonstrate how that evidence has been appraised, how it changes the certainty of the existing evidence base, and whether it changes the resulting benefit-harm assessment and recommendation.

We would therefore be grateful for:

1.​ The NERVTAG minutes and papers relating to its consideration of the REMAP-CAP influenza antiviral results.

2.​ The systematic evidence appraisal and benefit-harm assessment supporting the decision to retain oseltamivir as first-line treatment for critically ill patients.

3.​ Details of the evidence and reasoning that led NERVTAG to conclude that the REMAP-CAP mortality findings did not warrant suspension or modification of the current recommendation, including how the new randomised mortality evidence was weighted against the observational mortality evidence cited in the guidance.

4.​ Relevant declarations of interest for those participating in this assessment.

5.​ Details of the process by which the guidance will be updated as further randomised evidence, including RECOVERY, becomes available, including whether predefined criteria exist for reconsidering, suspending or modifying a recommendation when important new evidence of benefit or harm emerges.

6.​ What was the nature of the Options XIII discussion referred to in the guidance, and is there a publicly available presentation, abstract, report, minutes or other record documenting that discussion and its conclusions?

If these documents are already publicly available, links to them would of course suffice.

Our concern is straightforward. Acknowledging new randomised evidence is not the same as demonstrating how that evidence has been incorporated into the benefit-harm assessment underlying a clinical recommendation.

Before REMAP-CAP, the systematic review cited by UKHSA found that the direct randomised mortality evidence for oseltamivir versus standard care or placebo comprised only 74 participants and judged it to be of very low certainty. REMAP-CAP has now provided substantial new randomised evidence addressing precisely that uncertainty, with an adverse mortality signal sufficient to cross prespecified inferiority stopping criteria.

Given that the outcome at issue is mortality, we believe there should be a clear, documented and transparent explanation of how this evidence was assessed and why the recommendation remains unchanged.

Yours sincerely,

Professor Tom Jefferson and Professor Carl Heneghan

Response 27th October 54.7KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

References

1. Cochrane review — full neuraminidase-inhibitor review Jefferson T, Jones MA, Doshi P, Del Mar CB, Hama R, Thompson MJ, Spencer EA, Onakpoya I, Mahtani KR, Nunan D, Howick J, Heneghan CJ. Neuraminidase inhibitors for preventing and treating influenza in adults and children. Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews. 2014;(4):CD008965. doi: 10.1002/14651858.CD008965.pub4.

2. BMJ — oseltamivir clinical study reports Jefferson T, Jones M, Doshi P, Spencer EA, Onakpoya I, Heneghan CJ. Oseltamivir for influenza in adults and children: systematic review of clinical study reports and summary of regulatory comments. BMJ. 2014;348:g2545. doi: 10.1136/bmj.g2545.

3. BMJ — zanamivir clinical study reports Heneghan CJ, Onakpoya I, Thompson M, Spencer EA, Jones M, Jefferson T. Zanamivir for influenza in adults and children: systematic review of clinical study reports and summary of regulatory comments. BMJ. 2014;348:g2547. doi: 10.1136/bmj.g2547.

4. NIHR Health Technology Assessment monograph Heneghan CJ, Onakpoya I, Jones MA, et al. Neuraminidase inhibitors for influenza: a systematic review and meta-analysis of regulatory and mortality data. Health Technology Assessment. 2016;20(42). Southampton: NIHR Journals Library.

Funding

Jefferson and Heneghan were co-recipients of NIHR HTA grant 10/80/01, “Update and amalgamation of two Cochrane reviews: neuraminidase inhibitors for preventing and treating influenza in healthy adults and children.”