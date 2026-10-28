Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Bilbo Baggins's avatar
Bilbo Baggins
4h

Coming out swinging old geezers…..knock em dead….not literally of course! Well..

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Jeremy Fry's avatar
Jeremy Fry
4h

The answer is obvious to the objective. Money talks! Data can be interpreted to help money!

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