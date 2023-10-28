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We are writing to you, as when Professor Heneghan was leaving the stand on the 18th of October, you stated, “if there are other matters that you wish me to explore, by all means submit them in writing”. Professor Heneghan’s oral evidence lasted precisely one hour, and of the 12 points he was asked to prepare for and address his views on the Great Barrington Declaration were discussed. This was the last issue on the list.

As we have already provided a 75-page submission, we are going to summarise some of the points and make observations on the day’s testimonies.

Firstly, we are deeply disappointed by the level of detail and tone adopted when Professor Heneghan gave evidence. In the preceding exchange with Professor Edmunds, both Mr O’Connor and Professor Edmunds appear to have identified Professor Heneghan as a target for foul language, while the transcript mentioned someone else entirely without you intervening. Was this an arranged exchange? The text mentioned X, and Mr O’Connor asked …