Readers of TTE will be aware that Jay Bhattacharya was appointed head of the NIH. Jay agreed with many of TTE’s writings and regularly communicated with the office.

In the latest news, Vinay Prasad has been named the new Director of the US FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. The FDA regulates biological products for humans.

Vinay, an oncologist, is known for his past criticism of COVID-19 policies and his independent stance. He also strongly advocates for randomised trials to evaluate treatments and reduce uncertainties.

Given our mates keep getting promoted, who’s next? One thing is for sure: not the two old geezers.

Two old geezers who are not going anywhere wrote this post.