Our mates keep getting promoted: who’s next?
Congratulations to the new Director of the FDA’s CBER
Readers of TTE will be aware that Jay Bhattacharya was appointed head of the NIH. Jay agreed with many of TTE’s writings and regularly communicated with the office.
In the latest news, Vinay Prasad has been named the new Director of the US FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. The FDA regulates biological products for humans.
Vinay, an oncologist, is known for his past criticism of COVID-19 policies and his independent stance. He also strongly advocates for randomised trials to evaluate treatments and reduce uncertainties.
Given our mates keep getting promoted, who’s next? One thing is for sure: not the two old geezers.
Two old geezers who are not going anywhere wrote this post.
Dear Carl and Tom,
You truly deserve all the best in life. I would love to see people like you, and others such as David Healy, Peter Gøtzsche, John Ioannidis, Gilbert Welch, and other heroes of recent decades, be called upon for great things. Not many people do what they should, and you can be proud of having been a true example.
Come on,you old geezers,the UK can beat the US!
I heard today about an absolutely splendid organisation, the ARIA. No,it doesn't mean donning theatrical costume and 'doing a Three Tenors', it's the Advanced Reasearch and Invention Agency which needs you! I'm sure you can come up with Game Changers - maybe a quadruple Covid/Avian flu/Obesity/ statin jab or an AI version of a GP or something!