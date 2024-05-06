A lot of information needs a bit of time to be absorbed. As Tom explained, there is a lot on the plate and a lot more to come.

On March 21st, we initiated a crucial step by asking if a reliable mortality data set specifically related to mRNA vaccine exposure is available.

We started looking at regulatory submissions that follow an internationally recognised format agreed upon by The International Council for Harmonisation of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceuticals for Human Use. Clinical study reports (CSRs) are one of the five parts or modules that make up the Common Technical Document or CTD. We concentrated on data from the EU, UK, US and Canada. ·

Two studies started running in April 2020.

BNT16201 was a phase 1 dose-ranging study that was run in Germany. C4591001 (called BNT162-02) was a rolling trial ending with 44,047 participants. It is an observer-blind design.

This meant that those giving the vaccine or the placebo could see the difference in the content of the ampoule or syringe, and so could the recipients.

We digressed in Part 4 to look at harms as everyone, including Uncle Tom Cobbly, is pushing the safe and effective mantra for Comirnaty and other Covid vaccines. We found some obvious inconsistencies in the list of recognised harms of Comirnaty. We decided to return to harm in future posts.

We podcasted on Regulatory Data and its Essential role in Assessing Treatment Effects. We discussed Tamiflu, Comirnaty, and Paroxetine Study 329 (18-minute listen), given that there is much to understand about these vital documents.

We were not sure what was being licensed, so we kept digging and looked into what was in the vaccine (Part 5)

The mRNA was involved and delivered inside Lipid Nano Particles (LNPs).

The lipid “excipients” ALC-0315 and ALC-0159 were new.

Regulators noted the limited experience with these compounds.

We sidetracked to review the vaccine's package inserts for pregnancy.

Although the language differed slightly by the regulator, the message was the same – the regulators sat on the fence: “No data are available yet regarding use during pregnancy.” The messages from the NHS, the UKHSA, and the CDC did not reflect the package insert contents: “It's safe to have the vaccine during any stage of pregnancy,” they reported.

But all was not lost. In Feb 2021, a Global Clinical Trial to Evaluate COVID-19 Vaccines in Pregnant Women started. The trial finished in July 2022. The trial was under-recruited, and we could not find any published papers; the results also revealed several discrepancies: denominators don’t match the number of participants—On granting provisional registration in December 2020, EMA had this to say:

In part 8 we asked what was in the placebo. The manufacturers explained that the active principle was oily in appearance (because of the presence of LNPs), and they could not replicate the appearance in the placebo arm. Therefore, operators and recipients could distinguish the different content of the syringes, containing Comirnaty or placebo.

Our series on Cominarty reports on multiple regulatory documents, and we are wading our way through complex material in a non-linear way. Hopefully, it will eventually come together and make sense.

We’ve put together Parts 1 to 8 in a presentation for download.

From tomorrow, we will start reporting on the pharmacokinetics (PK) or bio-distribution studies of the vehicles delivering Comirnaty.