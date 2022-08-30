Twitter @SteveBakerHW

Now that we seem to finally be living with Covid as we do with flu, we must reflect on the past few years. From wildly wrong modelling to a blanket approach that effectively placed the entire public under house arrest when a more targeted approach was possible, we must look at what reforms are necessary to our institutions so that the mistakes of our Covid response will never happen again. We must be under no illusions; calls for lockdown restrictions will return in the future. It may be because of the seasonal nature of Covid or another pandemic, but there will be calls for restrictions as there was this summer from the editors of the BMJ and HSJ.

Several reforms would improve Government decision-making in pandemics.

1. Reforms to how expert advice is provided to Government.

2. Reforms to epidemiological modelling and a recognition of its limitations.

3. The introduction of a new Public Health Act.

4. Reforms to how cost-benefit analyses are conducted.

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