On the weekend, Tom sent me a Times article: ‘A blood test for Alzheimer’s — that’s a game-changer.’

In 2013, Prime Minister David Cameron announced an initial £150 million in funding for the UK Dementia Research Institute. Good old Dave and other leaders agreed at the G8 dementia summit that a cure for dementia would be available by 2025. Dave went on to be President of Alzheimer’s Research UK, but what happened to his promise now that we are nearing 2025?

In the Times article, Siddharthan Chandran, the head of the UK’s Dementia Research Institute, now finds reasons to be hopeful.

Chandran says we’re not far from “a tipping point.” “A world in which each of us receives a brain score, in the same way that today we have a cholesterol score, and there are things we can actually do to make it better.”

It all sounds excellent, but Chandran forgot that despite heaps of research on risk scores, only a few make their way into clinical practice, often because there is no link to clinical decision-making.

When we did a systematic review of cardiovascular risk assessment scores in primary prevention, we found no evidence that using risk scores translates into better health. Small reductions in systolic blood pressure, cholesterol, and smoking were observed, but they were not clinically significant given their small effect size and short duration of effect.

If you read the media, Dave’s overoptimism about a cure has been fulfilled by the game-changer Lecanemab.

But while the MHRA has approved the drug, NICE reported that the benefits are marginal, the costs are high, and the side effects are severe—not quite the cure Dave was looking for.

“Different people probably at times have perhaps been over excited,” says Chandran. With £150 million of funding, I’d be over-excited too.

So, we've had overtreatment and overdiagnosis, but now we have a new “over” to add to the medical literature - over-optimism as the cure for all woes.

This post was written by an old geezer who has seen too many miracles, game-changers, cures, wonders, and other such things.