The UK Health Secretary, Wes Streeting, has just ordered a review into mental health and ADHD diagnoses. He says it will look at whether there is evidence of overdiagnosis and identify gaps in support.

NHS figures show rates of common adult mental health conditions have increased from 17.6% in 2007 to 22.6% in 2023/4. The proportion of adults screening positive for ADHD has risen from 8.2% in 2007 to 13.9% in 2023/4 - roughly 1 in 7 adults now has a diagnosis.

Back in March, we asked if ​​there was an ‘overdiagnosis’ of mental health problems.

Back then, we were concerned that Wes didn’t really know what he was on about: overdiagnosis is not a false-positive result where someone is incorrectly labelled with ADH when they aren’t. It’s also not misdiagnosis, which is a wrong diagnosis and might see someone labelled with ADHD when they have another condition that is missed.

To meet the criteria for overdiagnosis, the abnormality would need to meet an agreed-upon criterion for ADHD, but the condition would not cause any symptoms or problems. As we pointed out, understanding how overdiagnosis contributes to a complex and confusing condition is essential to changing what happens next.

However, the term “overdiagnosis” wasn’t mainstream a decade or so ago, and it doesn’t get much recognition in the published literature.

So, watch out for the ensuing expert review that does little to move the dial forward.

Overdiagnosis is primarily caused by two factors: overdetection and overdefinition of disease. Although the forms of overdiagnosis vary, the consequences remain the same: diagnoses that ultimately inflict more harm than benefit.

Mental health is complex. It is intertwined with social deprivation, employment, and various societal ills. Misunderstandings about what constitutes overdiagnosis in ADHD will only hinder progress toward a solution.

Carl’s introduction to Overdiagnosis at PODC 25

This post was written by two old geezers who do not follow fads.