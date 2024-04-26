Last week, we introduced the concept of overdiagnosis in prostate cancer screening. It didn't take long for the issue to rear its head again as the Telegraph reported Why autism and ADHD self-diagnosis may be inaccurate, and ADHD and autism referrals are up fivefold since the pandemic.
These reports are based on a recent Nuffield Trust report, which “show that there might be as many as 1.2 million autistic people and 2.2 million people with ADHD in England.” Furthermore, In December 2023, there were 172,022 patients with suspected autism waiting to be seen – the highest number ever reported and five times higher than the 32,220 waiting in 2019.
According to the Telegraph, experts blame ‘diagnostic creep.’ An NHS task force is investigating the problem. “NHS England has also begun important work into investigating challenges in ADHD service provision and last month launched a cross sector task force alongside government, to help provide a joined-up approach for the growing numbers of people coming forward for support.”
At the TTE office, we decided to try out the AQ test, developed by Cambridge researchers in 2001 and popularised by Wired magazine. Here’s a link to the test.
Here at TTE, we hit near the threshold because we scored highly on questions such as, are you fascinated by numbers? People also often tell us that we’d keep going on and on about the same thing - take excess deaths as one example, and we frequently find it difficult to work out people’s intentions - we have no idea what the WHO is up to in its latest Treaty. The difference between answering definitely or slightly agreeing is enough to tip you over the edge.
Diagnostic creep is a phenomenon where the diagnostic threshold is expanded to include ambiguous or very mild symptoms. Overselling promotes adult autism by moving the line that separates normal from abnormal - people with milder and milder symptoms get diagnosed. While the symptoms may be intense or debilitating for a minority, they are mild or fleeting for most.
People on the waiting list report they want a formal diagnosis of ADHD or autism; they just want to know. However, reports say they are not looking for medical treatment, be it prescriptions or talking therapies; they’re looking for “validation and recognition”.
But the consequence of diagnostic creep is disease-mongering. Widening the diagnostic boundaries allows aggressive public promotion to expand the markets for treatment. As an example, ADHD prescribing has risen by 50% over the last five years.
With 3.4 million potential patients, that's a lot of drugs to sell to people who may never benefit and often will be harmed. And if you think healthcare can meet such demand, then think again.
There is a classic body of work in medical sociology on diagnostic creep and ADHD by Peter Conrad, who sadly died recently. Peter followed this story from the earliest days of the application of this diagnosis to children who were troublesome at school and questioned the extent to which it was appropriate to medicalize the problem. Should children be tranquilized to be manageable in school or should teachers reflect on their own practices? Very readable work and not well enough known in the UK.
I’m so glad you’re covering this. I have ADHD and it has ruined every corner of my life from education, work, family life, relationships, running a household and more. Until I went for a diagnosis in my 30s, I didn’t believe in ADHD. I thought it was a polite way of saying “poor parenting”. More fool me.
I paid about £700 for a diagnosis at The Priory due to 2-3yr NHS waiting lists in 2015. I had to complete piles of psychological questionnaires, many of which were free text, and had to get people who knew me as a child to do the same, as well as reviewing my full medical history.
I had a magnificent NHS consultant who retired and I’ve been handed over to ADHD360, and am absolutely horrified at how it’s being handled. Everything patient facing is led by nurses, not doctors, including diagnosis. A senior general psychiatrist can’t diagnose adult ADHD unless they have a ‘special interest’ in it, yet these nurses can, with a startling low evidence threshold.
As a result, I believe it’s both over diagnosed AND under diagnosed. The public perception, and even the perception in the medical profession, are tilting so that ADHD is seen as less debilitating and perhaps doesn’t exist at all. That’s doing genuine cases a massive disservice, particularly treatment refractory ones such as mine.
It’s also wasting colossal sums of money. The extended release versions of the drugs are astronomical in cost - can be £150+ for atomoxetine and around £100 for stimulants.
Much more work needs to go into diagnosis such as Qbit testing and maybe more neuroimaging in the research arena. Otherwise, ADHD is going to become a catch all for everyone from b12 deficiency to people who need to go to bed earlier and skip breakfast.