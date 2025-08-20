In 2018, the European Union approved Ozempic, an injectable medication containing semaglutide, for patients with type 2 diabetes. This approval did not extend to weight management. In 2022, a weight-loss version of semaglutide was approved under the name Wegovy.

In May 2025, the WHO's Advisory Committee recommended updating the Risk Management Plan for semaglutide to include NAION as a potential risk. The European Medicines Agency later confirmed that semaglutide medications, including Ozempic and Wegovy, carry a "very rare" but serious risk of NAION.

So, seven years on from Semaglutide's first approval, we now find about an irreversible eye condition. NAION is no joke, as it affects vision, and it is usually sudden and affects one eye. The news comes on the back of a 2024 JAMA study suggesting an association between semaglutide and NAION.

In 2025, a Systematic Review of 78 trials with 73,640 participants on Ocular Adverse Events With Semaglutide reported that treatment with semaglutide was associated with a significant odds of NAION (OR, 3.92; 95% CI, 1.02-15.02). Yet, despite the near fourfold increase, the authors concluded that the current evidence remains insufficient to establish definitive conclusions regarding semaglutide's association with NAION.

Lawsuits have already been filed against makers of Ozempic due to gastrointestinal side effects. However, recent suits allege that Novo Nordisk knew or should have known about this dangerous side effect but failed to warn patients.

Wegovy and Ozempic list the following side effects:

Possible thyroid tumours, including cancer.

inflammation of your pancreas (pancreatitis)

gallbladder problems

kidney problems (kidney failure)

increased risk of low blood sugar (hypoglycemia)

serious allergic reactions.

But no eye problems.

We wonder why there is a blanket of silence around this. Perhaps it could have something to do with losing your sight when you are driving and piling into pedestrians, or perhaps it’s the influence of the stars.

Recent reports indicate that up to 15% of Americans surveyed have personally used Ozempic for weight loss, while 47% know someone who has. So, while the peer-reviewed journals dither, the real problems for the manufacturers will come down to the Lawsuits, which are piling up.

On July 29, 2025, more than 30 plaintiffs have petitioned for multicounty litigation designation in New Jersey, nine more than the last report in June.

As all of this unfolds, evidence of potential harm accumulates.

A recent study from Denmark and Norway found that semaglutide, a medication for type 2 diabetes, is linked to a higher risk of non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION). The incidence rate of NAION was 2.19 cases per 10,000 person-years among semaglutide users, compared to 1.18 cases for those on SGLT-2 inhibitors. After adjusting for confounding factors, the hazard ratio for NAION increased nearly threefold to 2.81, with a 95% confidence interval of 1.67 to 4.75.

Researchers from the University of Toronto found that patients taking GLP-1 drugs are associated with a higher risk of “wet” age-related macular degeneration in people with type 2 diabetes. Age-related macular degeneration gradually destroys central vision and often leads to permanent visual impairment. The risk was substantially increased the longer people were prescribed a GLP-1 drug, particularly those containing semaglutide.

So while this should matter to doctors and patients alike, and set off major alarm bells, it has largely gone under the radar.

We couldn't find any mention of NAION in the UK MHRA’s suite of warnings.

Here are the results from the MHRA enablers databank search:

The only reported harm seems to be pancreatitis, which is highly plausible as we have already pointed out. As a consequence, the Yellow Card Biobank wants to hear from you.

Once the MHRA learns about this TTE update, and long after the issue gains mainstream attention, they might issue a warning that is largely ineffective.

Some readers might assume that TTE is opposed to new interventions and that our role is to throw stones at any new drug or vaccine. However, we have been in this field long enough to recognise that the current system for drug approval is ineffective, particularly in terms of patient safety.

Worryingly, the safety evaluations for weight loss drugs occur in the post-marketing phase, long after the drug has been approved and used in millions of patients. As is the case, and has been previously, litigation brings to light the emerging problems and largely unravels the truth about harms.

History has shown us that the safety process often follows a predictable pattern.

Last but not least, we would love to do a review of the evidence from clinical study reports of all semaglutide trials - in our next life, of course.

This post was written by two old geezers who believe in trying to lose weight by eating and drinking less.

