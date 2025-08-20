Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Brown's avatar
Mark Brown
1d

I admire the patience and persistence that you two old geezers demonstrate with these investigations. I don't have either but am glad to read your analyses and am left with an inescapable conclusion - the healthcare industry has been captured and is being run, in effect, by psychopaths, and is best avoided if at all possible.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Carl Heneghan's avatar
Carl Heneghan
1d

Thanks Marshall, now updated to the correct figure 73,640.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Carl Heneghan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture