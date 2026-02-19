Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Phil Button's avatar
Phil Button
2h

I will, in a month or two, start a substack myself, and one topic I plan to cover is my experience of palliative care. Viv, my partner, passed away last August after a cock-up with immunotherapy. The support we received from NHS and other agencies was awful; mostly down to there being no coordination between different teams. The hospital had a palliative care nurse who I had expected would be able to explain to me what I, as Viv's front line carer, would seen and need to do, at various times; like the rest of the hospital staff, she seemed either unwilling, or unable, to comment, possibly because of the aforementioned cock-up.

Carl and Tom are bang on with this article. We don't really know, as a nation, what 'civilised healthcare' is; until we experience the NHS (and associated services) ourselves, we like to think it meets that standard when it doesn't.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Dan Newell's avatar
Dan Newell
1h

Maybe we need to change the language from Palliative Care to Benign Neglect.

Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Carl Heneghan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture