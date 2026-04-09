The UK Government Pandemic Preparedness Strategy, which aims to build capabilities (we are not sure what for) is riddled with contradictions.

First, the strategy explicitly says, “It is not, however, a plan for responding to a pandemic, and does not lay out operational detail and roles and responsibilities for how the UK government will respond.”

Yet it also emphasises “the government will therefore prioritise maintaining clear response plans, roles, responsibilities and structures for cross-government co-ordination as part of preparedness.”

You can’t simultaneously avoid operational responsibilities and then guarantee clarity in the execution of responsibility. Preparedness without defined roles risks repeating the shambolic coordination failures seen in the COVID pandemic.

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Second, the strategy stresses the need for “cross-UK coordination through joint planning,” as “all 4 governments in the UK will develop and implement their approaches to improve preparedness, and will work together to develop cross-UK capabilities.” But it also reports “respecting and taking full account of devolved areas of responsibility.”

So, which is it to be? Centralised command through Cabinet Office leadership with a bumbling PM at the helm, that inevitably clashes with devolved autonomy, as it did in the pandemic.

Third, the strategy also promotes an early aggressive response while aiming to avoid unnecessary disruption. It advocates for a “strong, early response” and rapid scale-up. Yet it also warns “that early action can mean larger-scale responses to emerging infectious disease outbreaks that don’t end up becoming pandemics.”

You cannot both act aggressively in the face of uncertainty and avoid unnecessary disruption. This is a classic policy trade-off that the strategy introduces: the notion that both responses are achievable without resolving this critical tension.

Fourth, the strategy further commits to decisions informed by data, science, and evidence. But acute respiratory pandemics (especially in the early stages) involve limited, incomplete, or unreliable data, and decisions are made quickly before robust evidence exists.

The strategy does not reconcile the speed of action and the reliance on uncertainty versus the need for evidential certainty. Here, we assume that the pandemic the document drones on about is respiratory and most likely infectious. “Assuming” means we are still unclear.

The strategy refers to “Early on in a pandemic caused by a novel pathogen, social and behavioural interventions,” will be required without detailing which interventions and what evidence the report draws on to underpin their effects, or lack thereof. The evidence for behavioural interventions in reducing transmission is largely observational, relies on imperfect proxies such as PCR, and subject to confounding. So their use isn’t informed by evidence or data but more by blind faith and the need to be seen to be doing something amid the pandemic.

Fifth, the plan also advocates maintaining large PPE stockpiles while reducing waste and costs through “dynamic stockpiling.” Resilience (maintaining large reserves) and efficiency (minimal waste/cost) pull in opposite directions: the strategy aims to achieve both without resolving the clear trade-offs, and don’t get us started on the failed pandemic PPE contracts that cost the taxpayer £1.4 billion.

Sixth, the strategy endorses targeted protection and, at the same time, population-wide policies (more lockdowns, more restrictions) that conflict with each other. This is one of the most critical unresolved tensions in the strategy, and sits at the heart of COVID-era policy debates. The strategy does not clarify which takes precedence, and answer the key question: When do you protect specific groups versus decide to restrict everyone?

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Without clarity on this issue, the same problems that played out during the COVID-19 pandemic will recur: delayed decisions, inconsistent and ineffective policies, and loss of public trust. The contradiction exists because targeted protection assumes risk can be contained to specific groups, whereas population-wide measures assume risk is systemic and interconnected. Both can’t be primary at the same time, and the preparedness strategy avoids having to choose between them. So it presents them as complementary, when in practice they are often mutually constraining choices that require explicit trade-offs.

Finally, the strategy underscores the need for trust, communication, and community engagement, but also includes mandation, enforcement powers, and legislative expansion, including a new pandemic bill. The contradiction arises because trust-based compliance and coercive enforcement undermine each other, especially when used simultaneously.

The strategy does not clearly prioritise competing objectives and includes several contradictions, which means that critical decisions are pushed down the road and must be made during a pandemic when time, information, and political capacity are severely limited. A more effective strategy would establish clearer thresholds, decision rules based on the development of robust evidence, and guiding principles to navigate these trade-offs while accounting for the uncertainties. Without such clarity, future responses are certain to repeat the inconsistencies, delays, and disputed policies observed during COVID-19.

The Pandemic Preparedness Strategy is a strategy in name only; in practice, it defers decisions to the midst of a pandemic of unknown nature without clarity about who owns the decisions or the rules by which they will be made for which disease.

This post was written by two old geezers who know how to make decisions.