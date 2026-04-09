Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Vivian Evans's avatar
Vivian Evans
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'Developing cross-UK capabilities' - and then this: 'But it also reports “respecting and taking full account of devolved areas of responsibility.” - Don't we all remember the confiscation of Easter Eggs in England and the prohibition of buying baby clothing and knickers in Wales . . .

That's what happens when politicians want to look as if they were 'doing something', the 'something' being based on 'expert advice' where the experts have long handed in their common sense at the wardrobe of their ivory towers ...

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