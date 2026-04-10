After reading the disconnected, unclear, woolly DHSC Pandemic Preparedness Strategy, we thought we would propose something simpler and more realistic to minimise the catastrophic response to Covid 19. No fat, no slogans, just logic and practical experience, we hope.

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In doing so, we assume we are preparing for the epidemic of an acute infectious agent about which little to nothing is known. This is an assumption because, as you know, the document is as clear as mud on the topic.

Knowledge of what we are facing is essential to adopt efficient, effective and humane measures without suppressing human rights. Hence, the need for a buffer to gain time to study the threat and counter it. So the buffer, a carefully responsive system, not an “act and think afterwards”, is there to absorb shocks and buy that essential commodity: time.

Efficient means making the best use of scarce resources; effective means meeting the objectives set; and human means treating people, not numbers.

The current system, bloated, bureaucratic and essentially ignorant, will not be able to produce a buffer. The 2020 “follow the science” mantra and the role of charlatans are proof of that, as are the recurring winter crises. So the system must change, be streamlined, and be de-bureaucratised. Primary care must be restored to its lead and gatekeeping role, and the system must be led by people with clinical experience because the ultimate aim is to look after the people, not their career prospects.

Such a change will probably take two decades and will entail rebuilding the civil service at the ministerial level to ensure continuity, regardless of who is in power. We can do away with the notion that preparedness will appear by the end of the decade, as the current UK government strategy promises.

Training a new generation of healthcare workers from whom we can pick leaders will also be necessary. By that, we mean health care workers of any background who have extensive face-to-face experience with patients. These are folks who start at the bottom and make their way through training and experience to the top. They may do managerial courses along the way, but their souls belong to the service of the people, not to bean counting.

While the buffer is being constructed, clarifying roles and restructuring services for the most vulnerable should be done with urgency, and testing different interventions and exploring solutions, not based on models but on trials and the observations of experienced clinicians.

If we focus on respiratory viruses, pharmaceuticals have a 60-year history of not achieving much, so instead of reinforcing failure, we should fund new ways to minimise impact, including revising hospital architecture and a variety of physical interventions and tests across different settings for different risk groups. However, this must be done as a single, coordinated programme nationwide, and hopefully together with other nations.

Time is an unknown variable, so if society is serious about not repeating the Covid catastrophic “countermeasures”, we need to start transitioning and testing now.

System transformation will take at least two decades and will span multiple governments, so we must ensure that the people are protected from the abuses and indignities they suffered - we need a pandemic patients’ charter enshrined in law to fill the gap until the system becomes what it was meant to be. A service developed by the people for the people.

This post was written by two old geezers who are aware that the clock is ticking, but they detect the same smokescreens that have been put up over the last 40 years.