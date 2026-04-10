Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Nick Rendell's avatar
Nick Rendell
1h

I like your optimism.

Was the 1919 'flu' pandemic real, or was it caused by too much asprin and not enough food?

Was polio real or was it caused by rain resistant insecticides?

Was Covid real or was it mainly panic and emptying 70% of hospital patients to god knows where & giving most of them no reason to hang-on to life for another month or so?

Your solutions aren't going to happen. We aren't going to rebuild many hospitals in the next 20 years, or the next 50 years. We aren't going to spend more on public health.

We'll just do nothing, which may not be a bad thing so long as someone makes the case for doing nothing and that people appreciate that life comes with its own risks.

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Vivian Evans's avatar
Vivian Evans
38m

Wow - I second every sentence in this paragraph: "So the system must change, be streamlined, and be de-bureaucratised. Primary care must be restored to its lead and gatekeeping role, and the system must be led by people with clinical experience because the ultimate aim is to look after the people, not their career prospects."

I'd add that this ought to be accompanied by a strict prohibition of fear porn in the meejah - in fact, I'd wish to see the meejah turn 180º and start explaining to people that a paper cut doesn't need to be seen by a GP, that not every sniffle means one is at death's door, and that one can buy bandaids OTC and use them oneself without medical supervision ...

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