The UK Government published its Pandemic Preparedness Strategy: Building Our Capabilities on 25 March 2026. The document is 68 pages long, with no references, no authorship, and no byline for contributions. It contains an Introduction, and from page 12 to the end, the implementation strategy only applies to England.

We are not sure where the parts relevant to the remaining three nations are, so we will focus on England only (not our first choice, but beggars cannot choose), providing a partial overview of the document (a complete overview would induce catalepsy in our readers).

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The 68 pages do not contain great surprises; it’s boring and unexciting prose, apparently in part based on the results of the first two modules of the Hallet Inquiry.

The meat of the text kicks off with: The 4 main pillars of the UK Biological Strategy: Understand, prevent, detect and respond.

The 4 pillars are followed by 5 goals and 15 outcomes, all laid out in Figure 2 in different colours, to wake up doddering old geezers like us:

Our dear taxpayers will be pleased to learn that “This strategy is backed by investment of around £1 billion for health protection during the current Spending Review 2025 period, with any later funding being subject to future spending reviews.

This is in addition to a multibillion-pound investment, including £250 million over this Parliament to establish a new world-leading biosecurity centre in Harlow, Essex, the largest of its kind in Europe, scheduled to be in operation by 2038 - 21 years after the original date given for the Harlow project completion (or the purchase of the site, whichever comes first).

For the time being, we will set aside concerns about the suppression of democracy during the recent pandemic, although we would very much like to hear readers’ views on the issue. For now, we note the following.

“Pandemic” is the first word of the title and the whole focus of the document. Sadly, we cannot find what this word means, despite 334 mentions across the 68 pages. That, for starters, should worry anyone reading. “Pandemic” is a term flapping in the breeze. Pandemic of what? Obesity? Cancer, Cardiovascular disease? We wonder whether this constant repetition of the term without a clear meaning, a clear explanation of what is meant by “pandemic” is a sign of the use of AI in crafting the document.

Some indication comes at page 23, where we found this:

“b) Adapt the respiratory pandemic response plan for health and adult social care to articulate the different response mechanisms for non-respiratory pathogens

The operational requirements for a respiratory pandemic response plan were tested in draft through Exercise Pegasus and the plan will reflect initial lessons from the exercise.”

It is not obvious what the pandemic of chronic respiratory disease refers to: cigarette smoking, or is it pollution, or infectious agents? The latter interpretation would be supported by what the document lists as the five main modes of transmission of something nasty causing a “pandemic”

Respiratory

oral

blood or sexual

touch

vector-borne (when infection is transmitted through a living organism, such as a mosquito)

But we are guessing. Guessing and confusion are not good for planning.

Another element that struck us as strange is the sequence of the 4 pillars. How can you “understand” if you only “detect” two pillars later? How can you prevent “it” first and respond afterwards? Do we detect the hand of unchecked AI in all this?

Fraud, which cost taxpayers billions in the last decade, is never mentioned, and, as we have already reported, waste appears only once, without any real plan to tackle the inevitable.

The absence of proper financial oversight in 2020 created an open playground for criminals to exploit taxpayers. The real question is what safeguards have been introduced to prevent a repeat—or an even worse situation—in the future. Judging by the evidence so far, it appears there are none.

Finally, we must confess to having difficulty in taking the document content seriously, as hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), a major driver of morbidity and mortality, are conspicuous for their absence. Assuming of course that the DHSC is writing about infectious disease.

So we consider there are a number of questions the DHSC has to answer before we can decipher the UK’s Biological Security Strategy:

Define the word “pandemic”

Clarify what pathology or type of pathogens the document is about

Clarify why hospital-acquired infections are not worth mentioning

Clarify who wrote the document

Clarify the AI input

Clarify if you used PR consultants in the drafting and what the costs were

Clarify when this undated document was written

Clarify how you are going to avoid waste and combat criminal theft of public money

Clarify how the site purchased in Harlow in 2017 will take 21 years to become operational.

Clarify why you fail to mention modelling, which played such a large part in 2020 decision-making.

This post was written by two old geezers who wonder who wrote the document