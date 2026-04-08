Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Alex Harding's avatar
Alex Harding
3h

One could add - why promulgate an alleged 'change' of strategy in the first place ?

In regard to "set aside concerns about the suppression of democracy", a prior existence of democracy would be required in order to be suppressed, not a hollow projection of one, which seemingly took no effort to cast aside.

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Vivian Evans's avatar
Vivian Evans
4h

Since the wise old geezers carefully ask about AI involvement, I'll not be shy and say straight out that the whole thing, right from the top of the presentation, looks as if it's been AI generated lock, stock and barrel.

It seems that those who 'present' such schemes still haven't understood that AI, just like models, always work on the principle of GIGA. The older generation - vilified for not knowing about IT - have learned this fact from the start of the 'computer revolution'.

For our younger readers: GIGA means: garbage in, garbage out ... and thus, no proper definition of 'pandemic' is given in this beautifully presented scheme.

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