Mark
Robert Malone's comment useful:

"In this press conference, President Trump states explicitly that no drug should be recommended for pain in pregnant women.

That pregnant women should try their hardest to avoid pain medications.

He also states that children should not be given vaccines in large combinations at a young age.

We all know that all vaccines have risks; some vaccines have much higher risks.

The compounding effects of medicines are a real issue.

Putting two and two together (or not…) is just common sense.

This is all common sense. "

Alison F
Which is the "best evidence?"

From the press release on the Mt. Sinai study published last month:

"Our findings show that higher-quality studies are more likely to show a link between prenatal acetaminophen exposure and increased risks of autism and ADHD,” said Diddier Prada, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor of Population Health Science and Policy, and Environmental Medicine and Climate Science, at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. “Given the widespread use of this medication, even a small increase in risk could have major public health implications.”

https://www.mountsinai.org/about/newsroom/2025/mount-sinai-study-supports-evidence-that-prenatal-acetaminophen-use-may-be-linked-to-increased-risk-of-autism-and-adhd

From Harvard's T. H. Chan School of Public Health, on their own study, which was also published last month:

"The researchers analyzed results from 46 previous studies worldwide that investigated the potential link between prenatal acetaminophen use and subsequent NDDs in children. The researchers used the Navigation Guide Systematic Review methodology—a gold-standard framework for synthesizing and evaluating environmental health data—which enabled them to conduct a rigorous, comprehensive analysis that supported evidence of an association between acetaminophen exposure during pregnancy and increased incidence of NDDs."

https://hsph.harvard.edu/news/using-acetaminophen-during-pregnancy-may-increase-childrens-autism-and-adhd-risk/

Is this link so weak that it doesn't justify the utmost caution when using paracetamol/acetaminophen in pregnancy?

