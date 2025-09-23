It’s been a busy day in the TTE office. First, Talk TV interviewed Carl on the Trump declaration that Paracetamol causes autism. If you listen carefully, CH does get a word in every now and then.

The Telegraph then wanted an opinion piece. We’ve pasted the text below.

The US FDA announced the introduction of a new warning label for the drug paracetamol (acetaminophen), citing a potential link between its use during pregnancy and an increased risk of autism in children. In doing so, the FDA references two large-scale cohort studies, including the Nurses’ Health Study and the Boston Birth Cohort, both published in 2019, which suggest that prenatal exposure to paracetamol may affect neurodevelopment.

Both of these studies were included in a 2022 systematic review of 13 cohort studies, which found a small, weak association between paracetamol and adverse neurodevelopmental outcomes. This association was stronger for long-term use, higher doses, and more frequent use.

Due to the weak designs of the studies, the authors concluded there was a need for further research to provide clear guidance. Subsequently, a 2024 cohort study including nearly 2.5 million Swedish children found that paracetamol use during pregnancy was not linked to an increased risk of autism, ADHD, or intellectual disability. This conclusion was strengthened by sibling control analyses, which help reduce confounding factors, such as genetic and environmental influences, by comparing the exposure and outcome between siblings within the same families.

Paracetamol is one of the most commonly used medications during pregnancy, with about half of all pregnant individuals taking it. It is the only over-the-counter drug approved for treating fevers during pregnancy, as high fevers can pose risks to the developing child. In contrast, both aspirin and ibuprofen have well-documented adverse effects on the fetus.

The US President stated that taking paracetamol "is no good" and advised pregnant women to "fight like hell" only to use it in cases of extreme fever, six years after low-quality evidence indicated a weak association.

The US FDA further complicates the issue, noting that while an association between paracetamol and neurological conditions has been described in many studies, a causal relationship has not been established.

Addressing the causes of autism has been one of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s primary priorities since he assumed leadership of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. In April, he committed to identifying the cause of autism—a complex neurological disorder—within just five months.

Kennedy’s commitment to finding the cause of such a highly complex problem was unrealistic and, to some extent, reckless. Autism is a spectrum, encompassing individuals with widely varying characteristics, ranging from those with high support needs who are non-verbal to those with above-average intelligence who might struggle with social interactions or communication.

Research aimed at addressing causation must account for the broad spectrum of disorders and the multitude of factors that may be causative.

The critical question is: why report this issue now? We are highly suspicious of the timing and selective use of weak evidence supporting this announcement.

During the pandemic, the politicisation of science led to the distortion and selective use of research evidence for political ends, which supported ineffective policies. The situation in the US indicates that regulators have become embroiled in this politicisation, yielding to weak evidence and a limited understanding of autism. As a result, prescribing paracetamol during pregnancy has become more challenging, especially in the litigious US environment, where the language used by the FDA can significantly influence legal matters.

Pregnant women now face a difficult decision. Our society has been subjected to enough fear and sufficient medical “miracles” to last our great-grandchildren. Dressing up a dubious political message as evidence-based medicine does not serve anyone in need.

The taking and prescribing of drugs in pregnancy should always be done with caution. Ensuring the least doses for the shortest duration is paramount. The advice for paracetamol remains unchanged despite recent messaging from the Trump administration.

Trust in science is at an all-time low. Scientists who bolster the political machine with poorly sourced, selective evidence further erode public trust.

To maintain credibility, the U.S. cannot rely on a superficial interpretation of evidence-based medicine. This involves a thorough analysis of research, often requiring a review of original studies to verify the individual data they contain. Taking five months to find answers regarding autism won’t cut it, Mr Kennedy. As new evidence becomes available, recommendations should be carefully assessed by independent researchers and not manipulated for political gain.

This post was written by two old geezers who take conditions like autism seriously

Carl Heneghan, Tom Jefferson: Trump’s autism declaration shows the dangers of playing politics with medicine. Posted on the Telegraph 23 September 2025 3:59pm BST