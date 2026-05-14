Part 1: Tom Jefferson and the Politics of Panic

Share Trust the Evidence

Part 1 discusses how Public health has developed a curious habit of magnifying exotic threats while neglecting the diseases that quietly kill millions every year. During Covid, governments justified extraordinary restrictions on the basis of emergency action and “following the science”. Yet the deeper problem is the precedent that such responses set: once extraordinary powers are normalised, they become easier to invoke again in the next crisis.

What is striking is the persistent mismatch between risk and attention. Dementia, ischaemic heart disease and chronic respiratory illness remain among the leading causes of death, but they rarely command the same urgency, headlines or public campaigns as rarer outbreaks. Instead, public health discourse repeatedly gravitates towards dramatic but comparatively limited threats: avian influenza, swine flu, Ebola, Hantavirus, hand, foot and mouth disease and a succession of other scares over the past quarter-century.

My point about public health is that authorities devote disproportionate attention to highly unusual pathogens while everyday chronic illnesses receive comparatively little scrutiny. It creates the impression that novelty and fear attract more institutional interest than steady, evidence-based prioritisation. A serious public-health culture should resist sensationalism and focus relentlessly on burden, evidence and long-term outcomes, not the politics of panic.

Share Trust the Evidence

Part 2: Tom Jefferson and The Marketplace of Public Health

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In part 2, I discuss how the deeper one looks into modern public health, the harder it becomes to ignore the extent to which priorities now follow funding rather than evidence. Reading the 2020 IPBES workshop report, with its warning of hundreds of thousands of viruses possessing “pandemic potential”, helped explain how the narrative became so expansive. Once humanity itself is framed as the driver of perpetual pandemic risk, the policy response naturally converges on permanent surveillance, testing, antivirals and vaccines.

In following the money, I consider the agenda becomes much clearer: International institutions and donor funding are heavily concentrated on infectious disease technologies and pharmaceutical interventions. Less attention is paid to broader determinants of health, resilience, chronic disease or the social conditions that shape outcomes. Public health increasingly resembles a marketplace in which populations are viewed less as citizens to be supported than consumers to be managed.

What is striking is the intellectual shallowness underpinning much of this agenda. Sweeping policies are often presented as unquestionable scientific consensus, yet the underlying evidence base, particularly around aspects of person-to-person transmission and the effectiveness of some interventions, is frequently more uncertain and contested than official messaging suggests.

Transmission narratives are essential because they bind the entire system together: the emergency, the interventions, the funding and the authority. Once this framework is accepted, dissent becomes difficult, and precaution becomes permanent.

One old geezer recorded these podcasts and, in doing so, tried to trace how public health drifted from a humane, evidence-based discipline into something increasingly shaped by markets, institutional incentives and the politics of fear.

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