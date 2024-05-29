TTE readers will recall how the friendly, fresh-faced medical practitioners advised you to do this and that from a TV while you were comfortably ensconced in your sitting rooms.

Except these fresh-faced colleagues had forgotten to tell folks they were being paid. So you were probably watching a covert advert for pharma and their great friend HMG.

We thought this behaviour was scandalous because of the money, the deception, and the absence of evidence for many of the gut-rot suggestions put forward.

At the twilight of the current British parliament, two politicians, one from the lower house and one from the upper house, thought this was scandalous, too.

These folks are Graham Stringer MP and Lord Strathcarron, co-chairs of the then All-Party Parliamentary Group on Pandemic Response and Recovery.

It is worth reading the short letter in full, but perhaps the punchline is this sentence:

“The failures of disclosure which have recently come to light will have done nothing to enhance public confidence in the integrity of either the pharmaceutical industry or the healthcare professions with which it interacts.”

This is just one of the many catastrophic failures that TTE has documented.

Will they get an answer from the Association of British Pharmaceutical Industry?

We wonder why the BBC and other distorted news outlets failed to cover the story?

The same APPG has consistently tried over the past four years to get answers from HMG about clarity, science, honesty, accountability, and so on, but it hasn't succeeded. Let’s see if pharma can do better.

By the way, TTE was honoured to have been cited as a source of information in the footer of the letter.

You, the readers, must take part in the credit: keep spreading the word and asking questions.

Remember our old statement: not all MPs are Hancocks.

