Brian Finney
6h

Dopesick - the film (can't speak for the TV series) is worth watching. About Purdue Pharma's marketing of Oxycontin ( a non-addictive opioid wink wink!). Last I heard Purdue family were fighting to retain their personal wealth, after a successful Court case by State AGs.

Wrt to UK - my thinking is that once NICE was formed there was no need for these pharma lunches/conferences etc. Influence NICE and the NHS follows the guidelines almost without question. It's as if pharma suggested NICE through some NHS great and good person! A classic case of unintended consequences.

Vivian Evans
8h

I recall a visit to my GP in the late 1980s where, as the last patient to be seen that morning, I shared the waiting room with one such pharmacist representative. She was sharply dresses as 'businesswoman', with a then fashionable 'pilot overnight suitcase' next to her. I dunno if she had lunch for my GP in it - but I know that as a patient I never received one of those free samples. I only received some when I was participating in a 'scientific study' as patient, to test if a preparation was or wasn't helpful against allergies.

I also recall attending one of those 'scientific meetings' - it was for veterinary medicine and we snuck in because zoology has something to do with animals, right? Gawd, the food at lunch was scrumptious, especially the dessert ...

I'm now really looking forward to Part 2 on the 'key opinion leaders' - I'd guess they get better prezzies than biros ...

