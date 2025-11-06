Trust the Evidence

littleoldMDme
2h

Key Opinion Leader Dr. Peter Hotez, worth 38 million, is a famous natural immunity denier in his attempt to get Pfizer shots into every arm for his spoils. He did a great job for the Pfizer/Moderna bottom line. Unfortunately, those products caused (and are causing) harm and death of healthy patients directly. But Hotez can get in line behind Fauci, Paul Offit, and Peter Marks, just to name a few…

Vivian Evans
2h

Just so: "The role of KOLs has been pivotal at the individual, departmental, and institutional levels; without their influence, the scale of prescribing and the subsequent devastation surely wouldn’t have reached such alarming heights." -

One of the devastating effects, in my opinion, is how it destroys trust between patient and doctor when a valid complaint by a patient is swept away, thanks to the KOL-promoted 'insight'. Thus, the patient must be wrong and/or is making things up. After all, paradoxical effects in a widely-used prescription drug are totally unheard of, correct?

Ah well - it's now all just water under the bridge ...

