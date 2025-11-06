In the 1980s, cancer pain specialists Russell Portenoy and Kathleen Foley served as paid consultants and speakers for Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin. Purdue-funded continuing medical education programs amplified their messages, resulting in massive rises in opioid prescribing, addiction and overdose deaths in the US. and beyond. Both KOLs publicly advocated that opioids were safe and rarely addictive for chronic pain — claims later proven to be false.

As an opioid evangelist, Pourtenoy ended up switching sides to testify against the industry in trials of lawsuits in exchange for having claims against him dropped. In a sworn statement, he said drug makers were too aggressive: “The opioid manufacturers should have tempered their positive messaging about opioids with a greater focus on risk, particularly as early signals of opioid risk emerged.”

Large pharma tracks and employs thousands of KOLs. An analysis found more than 47,800 US physicians received payments from Purdue when Open Payments records were linked to publication/authorship data. ProPublica (Dollars for Docs) reported that 7,682 physicians received payments from Purdue Pharma in 2018 alone.

Purdue had so much money it didn’t matter how many docs were on the books. Estimates suggest that by 2017, Purdue’s OxyContin revenues were roughly US $35 billion. The company’s owners (the Sackler family) took in more than US$12 to 13 billion in profit over time.

Yet, in 2007, Purdue pleaded guilty in a US federal court to marketing OxyContin with “the intent to defraud or mislead.” The charge stemmed from Purdue’s OxyContin marketing between 1995 and 2001, during which the company falsely claimed the drug was less addictive and less subject to abuse than other opioids. At the time, Purdue paid a meagre $600 million in fines.

The Sacklers whitewashed their reputation by paying out large donations to universities such as Oxford. Was Oxford, amongst institutions, a KOL in disguise? Respected and influential, able to influence its peers, is the hallmark of a KOL.

The Sackler Trust stated it had committed more than £60 million in the UK across many organisations since 2010. Oxford had received over £11 million in donations from the Sacklers since 1991. Fifteen years after Purdue’s admission of criminal liability, Oxford confirmed that it accepted donations from the Sackler family/Trust and removed the Sackler name from buildings/staff posts. However, it retained the donated funds for their intended educational purposes.

By 2019, Purdue faced more than 2,600 lawsuits alleging deceptive marketing of OxyContin that fueled addiction and overdose deaths. These lawsuits sought tens of billions of dollars in damages — far beyond the company’s reserves. The company went into bankruptcy to centralise its litigation claims and gain immunity. The Sackler family, as Purdue’s owners, agreed to contribute $4.5 billion (later increased to $6 billion) to the litigation claims. In return, the US Bankruptcy Court approved a plan granting the Sackler family immunity from future civil lawsuits in exchange for the cash. However, the US Department of Justice objected to the Sacklers’ legal shield, and the ​​US Supreme Court temporarily blocked the immunity plan. The final decision on whether the Sacklers’ immunity is lawful is still pending. Court filings allege the Sackler family was long aware of the legal risks, and withdrew some $11bn in the decade before its bankruptcy. Stashing much of the money overseas makes it difficult to recover.

With the growing recognition that doctors were on the take came the rise of the KOLs, who substantially impacted prescribing and profits for the pharma industry. Their pervasive influence extends to company-funded speaker bureaus and CME events that might appear educational but serve marketing purposes. And because they have persisted in the murky world of medical marketing, it’s vital to spot them.

You definitely need a nose for it, as large pharma tracks and employs thousands of them. Global KOL management software systems, such as Veeva and IQVIA, identify and track KOLs using publication, trial, and conference data. Watch out, you may be next on the list. Veeva says it tracks over 250,000 data sources to provide intelligence about 4 million experts in 89 countries.

KOLs in medicine on the pharma payroll are often highly respected medical professionals, researchers, or experts. They are often department heads in esteemed research positions or PIs on industry-funded research. They are frequent speakers at major conferences and usually appear on panels sponsored by pharma or give lectures on drug classes or the latest new drug. They are often prolific publishers in a therapeutic area and pop up as guideline authors, particularly if the panels are funded or influenced by industry.

In transparent data sources such as Dollars for Docs, look for consulting fees, speaking honoraria, travel and lodging, and/or research funding. Often, they have a pattern of consistent or high-value payments.

The Red Flags include promotion of brand-name drugs over generics without clear evidence of superiority. Repeated citing of company-funded research without disclosure. Dismissal or minimisation of side effects or addiction risks, and the use of pharma marketing language such as the “game-changer,” the “breakthrough”, or “real world evidence”, which is common in promotional materials.

Since the late 1990s, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that over 200,000 lives have been tragically lost in the United States due to overdoses linked to prescription opioids like OxyContin and hydrocodone.

The role of KOLs has been pivotal at the individual, departmental, and institutional levels; without their influence, the scale of prescribing and the subsequent devastation surely wouldn’t have reached such alarming heights.

Up next - Part 3: The UK awakening

This post was written by two old geezers who have met thousands of KOLs over the years.