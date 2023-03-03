On 19 January 2021, a website called Anti-Virus: The Covid-19 FAQ was created by a group of people unknown to us, including a sitting MP (now PUS to the DHSC). The authors report no self-funding and no outside investment.

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The website is “dedicated to debunking common Covid Sceptic arguments and highlighting the track record of some of the most influential and consistently-wrong Covid Sceptics. We mostly focus on UK-based people, since most of this site's creators are UK-based as well. We hope you'll link to our site whenever you see these common arguments appear.”

The website then proceeds to list “myths” about Covid and names “skeptics”, including us. If you click on our names, you will be introduced to a series of capital charges against us. It stopped updating on May 8, 2021.

Perhaps the most ironic of these claims against us is that we “misunderstood the evidence” in the light of the lockdown files, as we ‘ wrote a piece in the Telegraph headlined: "Boris Johnson must bin the ‘rule…