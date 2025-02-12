In part 6a of our series on Comirnaty, we reviewed the content of package inserts relating to administering the vaccine in pregnancy. We looked at the inserts for four regulators, UK, EU, Canada, and the US, comparing the content by regulator.

At the time, we concluded that all regulators were sitting on the fence:

“No data are available yet regarding use during pregnancy” (EMA and MHRA); or “the available data on COMIRNATY administered to pregnant women are insufficient to inform vaccine-associated risks in pregnancy” (US FDA); or “The safety and efficacy of COMIRNATY in pregnant women have not yet been established” (Health Canada).

We then examined the messages from the NHS, the UKHSA, and the CDC to determine whether they reflected the package insert content, which is the essential information on medicines that should reach patients. None of these organisations sat on the fence: “It's safe to have the vaccine during any stage of pregnancy.”

At the time, the absence of data from Pfizer BioNTech study NCT04754594 (Manufacturer protocol Protocol C4591015) contributed to the regulatory stance despite the reckless UKHSA and CDC pronouncements.

Protocol C4591015, or to give its full title:

“A PHASE 2/3, PLACEBO-CONTROLLED, RANDOMIZED, OBSERVER-BLIND STUDY TO EVALUATE THE SAFETY, TOLERABILITY, AND IMMUNOGENICITY OF A SARS-COV-2 RNA VACCINE CANDIDATE (BNT162b2) AGAINST COVID-19 IN HEALTHY PREGNANT WOMEN 18 YEARS OF AGE AND OLDER”

was announced with great noise by a press release on 18 February 2021.

According to the release, “Pregnant women have an increased risk of complications and developing severe COVID-19, which is why it is critical that we develop a vaccine that is safe and effective for this population. We are deeply thankful to the volunteers who are enrolling in the trial, and site investigators who are leading this work.” There followed the announcement of the intended recruitment of 4000 women.

The protocol and statistical analysis plan were made available on the register, and silence followed. The results then appeared on the trial register without fanfare on the 6th of December, 2024.

So what do they tell us? First, the whole data set is in register format, which means all the essential design elements, few comments, and many tables. Second, the 4000 women had shrunk to 726, of which “348 maternal participants were randomised to receive treatment, and 335 were infants born to the maternal participants.” So, 174 women started in each arm (30 micrograms of Comirnaty or saline placebo), and 161 and 159 completed the study with a second vaccination after 6 months of follow-up.

The small numbers are a significant problem, but looking at the protocol, there is worse news. Women were enrolled only if they were 24 to 34 weeks pregnant in the Phase III trial or 27 to 34 weeks in Phase II. Note the three-week shift towards term between the two Phases.

This means the manufacturers did not test the vaccine's potential teratogenicity or toxicity on foetuses in the first 23 or 26 weeks of pregnancy.

FDA Guidance for Industry Pharmacokinetics in Pregnancy states that ‘study participants should be representative of a typical patient population for the drug to be studied including race, ethnicity, and trimester of pregnancy.’ The first trimester (the first twelve weeks of pregnancy) is essential to understand the potential teratogenic effects or impact on miscarriages.

The signals in the data for congenital malformations, Relative risk = 1.67 (95% CI, 0.62 to 4.48, p=0.31), Adverse events of special interest, including significant congenital anomalies and developmental delay RR 2.5 (95% CI 0.34 to 12.7, p=0.27) and preeclampsia, RR = 2.02 (95% CI, 0.38 to 10.90, P=0.41) did not reach statistical significance, as the study's sample size was too small to detect a real difference. Pfizers reason for termination of the trial was ‘due to enrollment challenges into a placebo-controlled trial as a result of universal recommendations for COVID-19 vaccination of pregnant women and the increased global availability of COVID-19 vaccines.’

There is not much else to add to our comments except to note that the design stands out from other Comirnaty trials because although it states it is for healthy participants, the trial allowed the inclusion of participants with chronic stable HIV, HCV, or HBV Infections defined at page 133 of the protocol.

The pre-existence of a chronic infection could have skewed the results, especially given the small number of participants and the relatively high attrition rate.

We conclude that women of reproductive age, especially those in their first trimester, should not be exposed to any of Comirnaty's constituents until an adequately powered Phase III trial is conducted and its clinical study report is made available.

This post was written by two old geezers who know the precautionary principle.