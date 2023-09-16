PM proacts on the NHS winter crises.

Well done - but how about trying to find out what the problems are?

Recurring NHS winter crises have become a standing feature of the coldest and shortest months of the year. They are a seasonal media feature and serve as vectors of concern, if not fear. They are also acutely political. Up to now, the topic has been treated in a reactive way: throw money at the problem and wait until a couple of months have passed, then the problem disappears from the front pages until it’s forgotten.

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However, with waiting lists going through the roof and the devastations of lockdowns now becoming ever more obvious, the UK’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has decided to take action before the winter crises starts to rattle the rafters.

Mr Sunak is quoted as saying, “This year we started planning for winter earlier than before. We invested in more beds, ambulances and discharge lounges through our Urgent and Emergency Care Recovery Plan, and we’re freeing up 15 million GP …