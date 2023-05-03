Share

Now that we're all back out and about and returning to normal (well, for now), you may have noticed the state the roads are in. It was only yesterday that CH nearly fell into a black hole of a pothole while cycling - waiting to consume the front tyre and send him flying, it precipitated this post.

If you’re a driver, you’re probably used to swerving on certain roads where the water settles and erodes the fabric of the road. Over the next five years, 40,000 miles of UK roads are at risk of crumbling. So it’s more of the same: damaged shock absorbers, broken suspension or mangled wheels.

Some of the problems are inevitable: Traffic has increased by 80 percent between 1980 and 2005 whilst road capacity has increased by only 10 percent. As a result, many roads are coming to the end of their lives, and if they aren't fixed, they can be deadly.

The Department for Transport reports at least 425 cyclists have been killed or injured since 2006 because of defective road surfaces. In January, …