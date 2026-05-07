Precedents
A provisional list of concerning governmental practices for which precedents now appear to exist.
Following comments on our discussions at the Turf Tavern, we reflected on what might happen if a CIA wet squad or a buzzing drone carrying an atomic device arrived on our doorstep and how our comments might be understood by future generations in the event of our disappearance.
Our concern was not personal risk, but the possibility that current actions and their implications may go insufficiently recorded or scrutinised. What follows is a concise summary of our observations.
A growing disconnect between the causes of illness and the allocation of resources, particularly in relation to infectious diseases
Significant investment in interventions with weak, uncertain or no evidence bases
Misuse or selective interpretation of evidence: Evidence abuse in Jack Dowie’s parlance
Failure to rigorously and transparently test interventions, alternatives, or combinations thereof using established scientific methods
Reluctance to investigate common and serious health problems with the same urgency as applied elsewhere
Accelerated - light speed - approval processes for interventions without proportionate long-term evaluation.
Overstatement of benefits and insufficient acknowledgement of the potential harms of said interventions
Erosion of the precautionary principle
Reliance on poorly qualified experts or vested interests in shaping policy
Limited or no accountability for decision-making
Inadequate safeguards for financial integrity and public spending
A perceived loss of humanity within parts of the health system
Restrictions on civil liberties, sometimes supported by questionable legal frameworks to persecute dissenters
Dismissal, stigmatisation or criminalisation of public concerns, regardless of their merit
Significant barriers to the open exchange of information
The creation of unnecessary divisions within society
Use of fear-based messaging to encourage compliance
Inefficient or wasteful use of public funds
Failures of moral courage and responsibility in leadership
Increasing opacity around data sources, methods, and assumptions used in decision-making
This summary is offered as a record of concerns at a particular moment in time, in the hope that it contributes to more careful reflection, accountability, and better decision-making in the future.
We will develop and explain each point with our coming posts.
We will then summarise the posts and produce a letter or manifesto with the aim of seeking accountability for each point which readers can send to their MPs or representatives of choice.
This post was written by two old geezers who hope this list is not their last will or testament.
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Your list is a nightmarish compilation of issues which, from point 6 downwards, applies to general governance on local and national levels as well as the health system. It's no wonder that you two clear-eyed old geezers are able to pinpoint the general misery suffocation this country while those whose 'job' it out to be (e.g. columnists in the MSMS) are either blissfully ignorant or incapable of removing their heads from the sand.
The saddest point however is the one on 'perceived loss of humanity within parts of the health system' because this applies to other government systems as well.
Thank you!
Just a few small points then! I am ver interested in the idea of formulating a letter and disseminating it widely to that all MPs etc are covered multiple times. Even then, I don't suppose most of them will be bothered.
Just read a book called Why Vegans have Smaller Brains (and how cows reverse climate change). Found it persuasive.
All these things, to my mind, come back to 'Follow the Money'!!