Following comments on our discussions at the Turf Tavern, we reflected on what might happen if a CIA wet squad or a buzzing drone carrying an atomic device arrived on our doorstep and how our comments might be understood by future generations in the event of our disappearance.

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Our concern was not personal risk, but the possibility that current actions and their implications may go insufficiently recorded or scrutinised. What follows is a concise summary of our observations.

A growing disconnect between the causes of illness and the allocation of resources, particularly in relation to infectious diseases

Significant investment in interventions with weak, uncertain or no evidence bases

Misuse or selective interpretation of evidence: Evidence abuse in Jack Dowie’s parlance

Failure to rigorously and transparently test interventions, alternatives, or combinations thereof using established scientific methods

Reluctance to investigate common and serious health problems with the same urgency as applied elsewhere

Accelerated - light speed - approval processes for interventions without proportionate long-term evaluation.

Overstatement of benefits and insufficient acknowledgement of the potential harms of said interventions

Erosion of the precautionary principle

Reliance on poorly qualified experts or vested interests in shaping policy

Limited or no accountability for decision-making

Inadequate safeguards for financial integrity and public spending

A perceived loss of humanity within parts of the health system

Restrictions on civil liberties, sometimes supported by questionable legal frameworks to persecute dissenters

Dismissal, stigmatisation or criminalisation of public concerns, regardless of their merit

Significant barriers to the open exchange of information

The creation of unnecessary divisions within society

Use of fear-based messaging to encourage compliance

Inefficient or wasteful use of public funds

Failures of moral courage and responsibility in leadership

Increasing opacity around data sources, methods, and assumptions used in decision-making

This summary is offered as a record of concerns at a particular moment in time, in the hope that it contributes to more careful reflection, accountability, and better decision-making in the future.

We will develop and explain each point with our coming posts.

We will then summarise the posts and produce a letter or manifesto with the aim of seeking accountability for each point which readers can send to their MPs or representatives of choice.

This post was written by two old geezers who hope this list is not their last will or testament.