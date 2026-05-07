Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Vivian Evans's avatar
Vivian Evans
8h

Your list is a nightmarish compilation of issues which, from point 6 downwards, applies to general governance on local and national levels as well as the health system. It's no wonder that you two clear-eyed old geezers are able to pinpoint the general misery suffocation this country while those whose 'job' it out to be (e.g. columnists in the MSMS) are either blissfully ignorant or incapable of removing their heads from the sand.

The saddest point however is the one on 'perceived loss of humanity within parts of the health system' because this applies to other government systems as well.

Thank you!

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Pat PT's avatar
Pat PT
9h

Just a few small points then! I am ver interested in the idea of formulating a letter and disseminating it widely to that all MPs etc are covered multiple times. Even then, I don't suppose most of them will be bothered.

Just read a book called Why Vegans have Smaller Brains (and how cows reverse climate change). Found it persuasive.

All these things, to my mind, come back to 'Follow the Money'!!

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