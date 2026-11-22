There is something reassuringly predictable about the annual return of respiratory viruses, although you might not think so from some of the reporting. The latest surveillance report, published on 19 November, confirms that influenza and RSV activity are increasing in England.

The most revealing figure in the UKHSA report may be the graph comparing influenza test positivity across successive seasons.

The timing and height of the peaks differ, but the broad seasonal pattern is unmistakable.

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Almost half a century ago, the British virologist David Tyrrell published a paper in the Bulletin of the World Health Organization entitled Approaches to the control of respiratory virus diseases.

Tyrrell pointed out that acute respiratory viral illnesses were common worldwide, not merely in countries with cold winters. He observed that the overall frequency of colds and sore throats appeared broadly similar in tropical and temperate regions, that antibodies against common respiratory viruses could be found worldwide, and that these viruses are also a common cause of death in tropical and subtropical areas and in developing countries. Only extreme geographical isolation appeared capable of substantially restricting their circulation.

Tyrrell’s observations from 1980 remind us that respiratory viruses are part of the human infectious disease landscape across climates and continents. They have not suddenly appeared because winter is approaching.

The task of surveillance is to distinguish the expected from the exceptional. For now, the most appropriate description of the latest figures is also the simplest: Predictable.

This post was written by two predictable old geezers: they always look at the data and ask questions.

Sources: UK Health Security Agency, National flu and COVID-19 surveillance report, 19 November 2026 (week 47); D. A. J. Tyrrell, “Approaches to the control of respiratory virus diseases”, Bulletin of the World Health Organization, 1980; 58(4): 513–518.