Dear TTE readers, this is advice from the UKHSA, given for your protection, to minimise the risk of catching avian influenza.

Share

Avian influenza (bird flu) is an infectious disease that primarily affects birds, caused by the influenza A virus. Some birds will not show signs of avian influenza infection, so it is not always possible to know if birds are infected with, or have died from, avian influenza.

People can sometimes catch avian influenza from birds through close contact with infected birds, their feathers or poo, or other things that the infected bird has touched or been in, such as ponds, nest sites or feeding areas. Avian influenza infection in people is rare but can be very serious in some cases.

Given that the UKHSA has your safety at heart, we have summarised the actions into different levels you should take if you come into contact with live or dead garden birds at your home:

Level 1 Advice:

Under no circumstances approach a dead bird in a skirt or shorts or a t-shirt, in case the bird is still alive, as it might peck you.

If you do a post mortem on the bird and it died of natural causes, do not cook it for supper.

If it died of unnatural causes ring DEFRA so they can cordon off the area immediately. Donate to the old geezers Level 2 Advice:

If you find dead blackbirds, magpies, tits, finches, collared doves, woodpigeons, or robins in your garden, dress like an imperial trooper and ring DEFRA.

Wash your hands (we forgot about masks, must be a typo) by removing one laser-guided gauntlet at a time.

Under no circumstances bring the bird into your home (we’re unsure about what to do if you’ve ordered a turkey for Christmas).

Level 3 Advice:

If you are told that a wild bird that you touched may have avian influenza, get vaccinated immediately, joining the immunisation queue between battery hen 124368 and the mountain lion with the name tag “Bonzo”.

Ensure you have long arms. Because if you’re in doubt, you need to hold any bird as far away as possible from your face.

If you are located in a 3km Captive Bird (Monitoring) Controlled Zone, consider leaving the country.

This post was provided free by two old geezers who remind you to keep your canary indoors at all times. The geezers would like to take no responsibility for any of the advice, as you must check the surreal, expensively produced advice and would like to assure Nick Rendell that the jokes are premised on the surreal UKHSA document.