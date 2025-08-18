In trying to understand exactly how the UKHSA is spending our cash, we meandered through their stonewalling replies to our FOI requests.

We now know they have a standing facility to buy Covid vaccines from a restricted “dynamic” number of providers

But as our readers picked up, we do not know what is bought in general for how much, although we have a partial window on Covid vaccines and avian influenza

So in July, we asked to see the contracts

We got a series of broken links for our pains. We complained, but our complaint has been ignored so far. We have now requested an internal review as a preliminary step, with the option to escalate to the Information Commissioner if necessary.

There’s a lot of potential cash swilling around this stuff, and we’d like to see what they are doing with it, given that what they have bought and are planning to buy are somewhat unclear both in effects and rationale.

TOGS

Worried about tax rises? Don’t be: your tax money is being spent on more protection measures for your safety.

This post was written by two old geezers who sleep well at night as they know the UKHSA is keeping them safe and secure.

