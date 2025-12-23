Trust the Evidence

Peter Selley
5h

There is something uncanny about Moderna's priorities.

HMG's strange new choice of bedmate can design a new mRNA vaccine within 48 hours and have it on the market within 100 days.

However when it comes to regulatory matters, it claims it needs 18 months to "address its

compliance gaps".

https://www.pmcpa.org.uk/media/3ngp4cgw/0316-case-report-14-nov-25-interim.pdf

Vivian Evans
8h

Wasn't there a rumour that Moderna was allegedly collaborating with a certain Mr Fauci on some mmRNA vaccine in the run-up to the covid outbreak in 2020?

'Tis only rumour and allegations, so I dunno if this is correct or fake info and would therefore of course not even hint at suggestions ...

