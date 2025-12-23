By now, it is clear that the government and the pharmaceutical industry have a close relationship with the manufacture and marketing of vaccines.

Share

This relationship is largely secret, as our numerous FOI requests have not elicited substantive responses. “Commercial in Confidence” is cited by the Scare Agency and the Enablers of MHRA as the main reason for refusing many of our 27 requests made in 2025.

This includes the rollout data for the now-defunct Vaxrevia, which many were coerced into taking.

And details of the useless Avian Influenza vaccines stockpiled and no doubt in need of replenishment before long. Not because of use but because of shelf life.

The closeness is also evident in a close examination of the Scare Agency’s spending of amounts over £25,000 in 2025.

In October alone, £227,205.96 were spent on “antivirals”, and over £153 million on “vaccines”. There is no specification in the spreadsheet for what was purchased, but since £96 million went to Moderna, mmRNA was likely stockpiled.

It may have escaped our impartial MSM and Parliament that the UK government and Moderna have entered into a long-term, 10-year strategic partnership focused on vaccines, mRNA research, development and manufacturing in the UK.

This collaboration is managed on behalf of the UK government by the UK Health Scare Agency (UKHSA), specifically its COVID Vaccine Unit and related teams.

Donate to TTE for Christmas

They want to produce a vaccine in 100 days for whenever the next pandemic comes along (presumably only viral), repeating the Covid “success story”.

You will be reassured that the enablers at the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) (those that sit on potential harm reporting and do nothing) granted the new site at Harwell, Oxfordshire, a manufacturing license, enabling vaccine production under UK regulatory standards.

Given the secrecy surrounding the data, the government’s repeated refusal to respond to our FOI request in any meaningful way, and its track record of intimidating or coercing people into accepting its recommended products, we propose that anyone receiving a vaccination request, in writing, be provided with the following information.

Ingredients and manufacturing — these are publicly available in the Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC). The mode of action must be comprehensible to the public and supported by references to published studies (not to the Scare Agency’s own claims).

GP/administration fees — Public (enhanced service specifications).

Purchase price per dose —

Number of doses purchased

Full contract details — Redacted versions exist, but heavily censored; likely to be refused under commercial confidentiality, with a lay summary of the salient points

Up-to-date number of yellow card reports received for the top 10 possible harms by vaccine, including all the serious adverse events.

A clear explanation of the benefits-to-risk ratio of receiving the vaccine for the 1st and subsequent times.

If this seems excessive, please explain how consent can be informed and our funds accounted for without this information.

Two old geezers wrote this post with the help of a legal team that wishes to remain anonymous.