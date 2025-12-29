Putting Pressure on the Government/Pharma Complex for Transparency
FOI Action - Third part
We know that the government and the pharmaceutical industry have a close relationship with the manufacture and marketing of vaccines.
We have shown that the details of this relationship are largely secret, as our numerous FOI requests have not elicited substantive responses. “Commercial in Confidence” is cited by the Scare Agency and the Enablers of MHRA as the main reason for refusing many of our 27 requests made in 2025.
Others are as worried and as interested as we are about what exactly is going on.
JTM, for example, asked on 4 November:
- Please provide me with a copy of the main partnership agreement (redacted only to the extent necessary to obscure personal data and genuinely commercially sensitive information), and a copy of any closely-related core contractual documents which it is necessary to see in order to be able to understand the partnership agreement.
No prizes for guessing what the Department of Health and Social Care answered, so the FOI request is now the subject of an internal review.
Alan Black requested a very detailed breakdown of the selection process and agreement. After several rounds of the “it cost too much to answer” hit musical, the DHSC finally sang “it still costs too much”.
We are willing to bet our Zimmer frames that answering Alan’s request would cost much less than the agreement to produce more controversial vaccines within 100 days.
Neither JTM nor Alan Black are likely to take the stonewalling lying down.
JTM bit back hard in the request for an Internal review to the DHSC:
“You must also be aware that in the ICO guidance it states that if there is a “plausible suspicion of wrongdoing, this may create a public interest in disclosure”. Earlier this year, the Prescription Medicines Code of Practice Authority (PMCPA) ordered a mandatory audit of Moderna’s UK operation after they were found guilty on several occasions of breaching the UK pharmaceutical industry’s Code of Practice. Many of these breaches were extremely serious, which naturally leads to serious concerns about this partnership and the terms of the deal. Disclosing the requested information could help lay concerns to rest and, hopefully, restore confidence in the vaccines being produced by Moderna under the terms of this partnership.”
Yes, and deal with “vaccine hesitancy,” but secrecy is the word, probably because both parties have signed gagging clauses.
Alan Black put greater pressure on the UKHSA to access the results of the Prescription Medicines Code of Practice Authority (PMCPA) audit of Moderna, which has been underway since the summer.
The Scare Agency needs more time, probably because they need to get the black marker pen out. Yes, we recognise that tactic too. Take your time, speak to your mates at Moderna, decide what to redact, and leave only the commas. If you are not satisfied, you can always complain to xxxxx@xx.xx.xx.
On the WhatDoTheyKnow page, there are several other requests. They all need our support, so please click “follow.”
This post was written by two old geezers who would like to restore some semblance of democracy.
Russell Scott's "Successful" FOI request -
- is "interesting. After endless delays and a formal complaint, he finally got a PDF: minutes of a meeting about the Moderna "Strategic Partnership" deal.
It is not worth reading. It's a wall of black text. All that you can gather is that there _was_ a deal being discussed. Any details about it are not for our humble eyes.
It comes down, again, to this magic metaphysical fairy dust which you can sprinkle on things and make them "commercial-in-confidence". This excuse needs to be utterly destroyed, magma poured over the site it occupied, and then salt.
I mean, let's say that I'm suspected of murdering someone. But - it's suspected - I didn't do it myself; I got a specialist contract-killer to do it for me. There are records of me meeting with this person. What did we discuss? Well, that's easy - since this person charged me for their "consultancy", all that's "commercial-in-confidence". Would that work, or does "commercial-in-confidence" only work if you're Big and Powerful?
This is a colonial government, practising a weird, novel kind of colonialism at home. The UK population's role is merely to provide the bodies, and the labour, to feed the big corporations' appetites.