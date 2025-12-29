Trust the Evidence

Seb Thirlway
1h

Russell Scott's "Successful" FOI request -

https://www.whatdotheyknow.com/request/moderna_strategic_partnership_4

- is "interesting. After endless delays and a formal complaint, he finally got a PDF: minutes of a meeting about the Moderna "Strategic Partnership" deal.

It is not worth reading. It's a wall of black text. All that you can gather is that there _was_ a deal being discussed. Any details about it are not for our humble eyes.

It comes down, again, to this magic metaphysical fairy dust which you can sprinkle on things and make them "commercial-in-confidence". This excuse needs to be utterly destroyed, magma poured over the site it occupied, and then salt.

I mean, let's say that I'm suspected of murdering someone. But - it's suspected - I didn't do it myself; I got a specialist contract-killer to do it for me. There are records of me meeting with this person. What did we discuss? Well, that's easy - since this person charged me for their "consultancy", all that's "commercial-in-confidence". Would that work, or does "commercial-in-confidence" only work if you're Big and Powerful?

This is a colonial government, practising a weird, novel kind of colonialism at home. The UK population's role is merely to provide the bodies, and the labour, to feed the big corporations' appetites.

