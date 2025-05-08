Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Vivian Evans
8h

Ah, but when 'Teh Models' say that this new influenza vaccine is a 'game changer', then everybody has to agree because what models predict always is true ... until it ain't, and then one can change the model.

Linda Freeman
5h

I haven't had any 'flu vaccines, ever. The addition of an 'adjuvant' - an unnatural compound designed to kick the immune system into action, makes me even more determined not to have any. The adjuvant is needed because the body is clever enough to recognise a dead virus and ignores it, adjuvants have their own adverse reactions - look up the current issues on the Gardasil vaccination for more info. Better to make sure your vitamin D levels are good and have a good supply of vitamin C handy for therapeutic doses at the first sign of any infection.

