In 2018, the TTE office wrote to Norman Lamb, MP, then chair of the UK Government's Parliament Science and Technology Committee. We sought clarification of the evidence presented to the Committee meeting about the UK “Flu vaccination programme”.
In evidence to the committee, the JCVI reviewed the evidence on the new vaccine and reported that it was more effective in the over-65s than the current vaccine.
Following the change in recommendations, NHS England wrote to all Commissioning Groups, GPs, pharmacies, and NHS hospital trusts to advise them of the new guidance. GP practices were recommended to purchase the new adjuvanted trivalent vaccine for those aged 65 and older and the quadrivalent vaccine for those under 65.
Professor Van-Tam's comments in the meeting brought the TTE office into action. He described the new vaccine as a “game-changer in terms of how the elderly immune response works in relation to a vaccine.” He said UK modelling suggested that there would be an “expected 20% improvement in vaccine effectiveness.”
The statement was based on PHE modelling. The line being pushed was that the effectiveness of standard vaccines in older people was limited; however, pharmaceutical companies now have vaccines that lead to better immune responses.
The TTE office reviewed the session and could not find evidence-based answers to several questions the Committee put to the panel, setting out five questions that needed answering.
1. How many people die yearly with a clinical diagnosis of influenza-like illness and a positive influenza test?
2. How many people are admitted to the hospital each year with a clinical diagnosis of influenza-like illness and a positive test for influenza?
3. What is the maximum contribution influenza vaccination>60 could make in reducing annual mortality?
4. What high-quality evidence is there that adjuvanted vaccines reduce laboratory-proven influenza, lower respiratory tract infection, hospitalisation and deaths in the elderly?
5. What is the evidence that mandatory vaccination for healthcare workers reduces (laboratory proven) influenza and lowers complications for patients?
In the letter, we said, ‘We believe answers based on facts and not models, projections, opinions, or estimates should be presented to the Committee.’ Does this sound familiar?
The government should seek to set out the answers to these five questions to reduce uncertainty and better inform the vaccination program. We're still awaiting a reply. To be clear, there are no trials for the “game changer vaccines” with field outcomes such as hospitalisation and deaths - the important ones you would want to know the answers to - the last trials in the elderly were carried out in 1999/2000 in healthy participants aged 65-74 years. No difference was seen between groups for the primary outcome measure.
When it comes to vaccines for preventing influenza in the elderly, we still do not have clear information about their effectiveness in different seasons. Few deaths were reported during the trials, and no hospitalisation data was provided. Furthermore, no cases were recorded in one study that examined pneumonia outcomes.
The Cochrane review that Tom leads was stabilised in 2018 due to the lack of new trial data. The evidence does not show anything different from what it has done for a number of years. The reviews will not be updated again unless certain criteria are met. The main one is undertaking a new trial that meets the inclusion criteria of the Cochrane review.
The new vaccines' performance has hardly been a game changer unless that is - you go on to work for big pharma.
Ah, but when 'Teh Models' say that this new influenza vaccine is a 'game changer', then everybody has to agree because what models predict always is true ... until it ain't, and then one can change the model.
I haven't had any 'flu vaccines, ever. The addition of an 'adjuvant' - an unnatural compound designed to kick the immune system into action, makes me even more determined not to have any. The adjuvant is needed because the body is clever enough to recognise a dead virus and ignores it, adjuvants have their own adverse reactions - look up the current issues on the Gardasil vaccination for more info. Better to make sure your vitamin D levels are good and have a good supply of vitamin C handy for therapeutic doses at the first sign of any infection.