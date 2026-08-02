Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Myra's avatar
Myra
5h

Sounds a very sensible way forward.

Probably also a sensible way forward for all government departments…..

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John Davison's avatar
John Davison
4h

Good God, you'll be saying that Heads of Academy Schools and even better our latest Secretary of State for Education should have at the very least a modicum of teaching experience.

I don't think the UK has ever had a Health Secretary who was/is a Doctor.

It's all about following protocols especially in health so why does the boss have to know the first thing about health anyway.

Computers, Modelling and Management Consultants rule in the Western world at least. Who needs evidence based medicine....

All the above shows just why the nation's health is in such a mess.

Although fwiw I believe the main cause of poor health is the Flexner Report 1910 which with intent, killed old remedies and gave birth to allopathic medicine now worth a near 2 trillion dollar pa . Thank you the Rockefellers.

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