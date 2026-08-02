How many Secretaries of State for Health and Social Care has England had since the department was renamed in 2018?

Better still, can you name them?

Jeremy Hunt. Matt Hancock. Sajid Javid. Steve Barclay. Thérèse Coffey. Steve Barclay again. Victoria Atkins. Wes Streeting. James Murray. Yvette Cooper.

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Ten appointments in just over eight years, nine different individuals. One of them, Steve Barclay, served twice; James Murray lasted barely two months before being moved to Financial Secretary to the Treasury and Paymaster General - not that anyone noticed.

Now ask yourself a second question.

Would any serious organisation appoint ten chief executives in eight years and expect consistently improving performance? The answer is self-evidently no.

Yet that is effectively what England has done with the political leadership of the largest publicly funded healthcare system in the World.

The Secretary of State for Health and Social Care oversees an organisation with more than 1.3 million staff, an annual budget exceeding £200 billion, responsibility for the NHS in England, adult social care policy, public health, medicines, workforce planning and now, following the abolition of NHS England, an even greater degree of direct responsibility for operational performance.

And yet government continues to pretend that subject expertise is optional. The defenders of the Westminster model consider ministers aren’t appointed for their technical knowledge; they are political leaders, accountable only to Parliament.

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It may sound reasonable until you consider the scale and complexity of modern healthcare.

No FTSE 100 company would appoint a chief executive who knew virtually nothing about its business and expected them to learn on the job while making billion-pound decisions. No airline would recruit someone with no understanding of aviation to run its operations, and no pharma company would hand control to someone unfamiliar with drug development.

Healthcare is arguably more complicated than all of them. The NHS deals with genomics, artificial intelligence, cancer pathways, intensive care, workforce planning, procurement, public health, social care, primary care, regulation and finance simultaneously. It is one of the most technically demanding organisations in the world.

When ministers arrive with little understanding of the system - as all of them do - they inevitably become dependent on those around them. The problem is that a minister who lacks deep knowledge of healthcare struggles to know when advice should be accepted, challenged or rejected. In the job, they are consumers of expertise, rather than leaders of it.

Then, just as they might begin to understand the system, they are moved on, and the cycle starts again.

Consequently, waiting lists remain stubbornly high; emergency departments continue to struggle and access to primary care remains patchy. Just one of several notable problems in a failing NHS, none of which has a quick fix. Yet the current political system encourages short-term political announcements instead of sustained leadership to tackle them.

The abolition of NHS England makes this contradiction even sharper. For over a decade ministers could point towards NHS England as the body responsible for operational delivery. That distinction has now narrowed considerably: Responsibility is moving back into the Department of Health and Social Care, placing even greater expectations upon the Secretary of State.

If ministers are expected to exercise greater operational control, then surely the argument that they require genuine expertise becomes stronger, not weaker.

The TTE Office considers there is another way.

Parliament should decide the NHS budget, pass legislation and determine the broad national priorities and outcomes. An independent NHS Board should appoint an experienced chief executive through open competition on a fixed-term contract, and a board that should contain people with proven expertise in medicine, nursing, management, public health, primary care, finance and patient representation.

The chief executive should be accountable for operational performance. The board should publish measurable objectives and parliament’s job should be to scrutinise outcomes.

We consider this would not remove democratic accountability. It would strengthen it by making responsibilities clear instead of blurred. Today, when something goes wrong, ministers blame NHS managers while managers blame political interference. Everyone is seemingly accountable, which means no one really is.

Healthcare has changed beyond recognition since the structures of Whitehall were designed. The NHS has become larger, more complex and more technologically sophisticated than anyone in 1948 could have imagined. Yet we continue to rotate political generalists through one of the most demanding jobs in government and act surprised when long-term reform never materialises.

Perhaps the biggest reform the NHS now needs is not another strategy, another review or another reorganisation. It is a system of leadership fit for the twenty-first century.