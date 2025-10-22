Note: the two old geezers do not run a political Substack. Our interest and focus are on health and healthcare, as well as the evidence underpinning the actions of decision makers in these spheres.
However, there comes a time when misinformation, cancel culture, and censorship are such that politicians of all colours use the complicit media effectively to shift the gaze away from their past actions, which generated the current crisis - the political deadcat.
In this case, both the UK government and the opposition conveniently forgot to mention their disastrous conduct during the recent plague, which led to catastrophic costs, both human and economic. At the time, the two old geezers privately referred to the political groups as “the lockdown party” and the “lock them down harder party”. There was little daylight between the two.
Due to scarce resources, the two old geezers wrote this UK-focused post. Still, the content is broadly applicable to most EU states and perhaps to the majority of North America and Australasia.
If you’ve got this far, you will probably have guessed we are referring to the UK’s looming budget (end of November sometime) with the likelihood of tax rises to cover a cash deficit of uncertain proportions (variously referred to as 22 to 30 Billion Sterling, depending on the day of the week).
Specifically, the UK’s Chancellor (the Minister in charge of the Treasury), in a bizarre roadside interview and subsequent statements, has confirmed the inevitability of tax rises. Not TTE fodder. The reasons the Chancellor gave for the predicament are threefold: Brexit, Tory mismanagement under Ms Truss (who lasted 49 days as Prime Minister) and austerity. I.e. all the then Tory government’s fault.
The opposition quickly argued these down. Not TTE fodder either.
What is TTE fodder is what was NOT mentioned.
Every one of the 200 or so interventions concocted during the plague was evidence-free and immensely costly, with the possible exception of handwashing. If practised regularly, this has a small effect on the risk of transmission and costs zilch.
Test and trace cost £37 billion and achieved nothing - our FOI requests show that no one can quantify the benefits.
Each UK dweller had, on average, 22 Covid tests. Go on, admit it - you had more!
Some of the contracts awarded were “cash spraying”, in the immortal words of our reader James Jones.
Awarded to companies that sprang up like mushrooms and are now long gone.
As no one in power seemed to understand (or care) how PCR, lateral flow tests, and infectiousness work, the testing money was wasted.
Summing up, the UK Government 2023 HM Treasury COVID-19 Cost Tracker states that at the time of writing, the estimated lifetime cost of all COVID-19 measures (including testing, tracing, support schemes, etc.) was about £373 billion, with approximately £358 billion already spent.
Nearly £7,000 was spent on COVID measures for each UK adult. Imagine what you could have done with that amount.
At least another £37 billion were stolen from Covid relief benefit scams.
The National Investigation Service, based in the world-renowned Thurrock Council, was closed due to inefficiency, having secured 14 convictions with a £38.5 million budget—roughly £2.75 million per conviction.
How are you doing on identifying the causes of the black hole, which is nothing like the 22-30 billion?
During the worst part (2020-2022), a “climate of fear” prevented anyone from reporting exactly what was going on, unless it was anonymous. As a result, some of the figures presented here are likely to be conservative estimates.
Those who initially collaborated with us faced threats of job losses, and we became radioactive after warning our readers on 8 April 2020, “What the current situation boils down to is this: is economic meltdown a price worth paying to halt or delay what is already amongst us?”
This included attacks by a website (since taken down), featuring a prominent sitting MP
Unfortunately, he’s still sitting.
We could go on, but we have repeatedly pointed to the fallacies of models, overnight expert advice, personal attacks and the role of most of the media as unquestioning mouthpieces of a broken system.
Even the two old geezers find it all embarrassing.
This post was written by two old geezers who love live felines and wish all their readers enjoyment of the forthcoming tax rises. A shame politicians and their servants do not have to foot the bill.
Good to read this. A small antidote to the great and widespread silence among the majority who supported the insanity of our collective response to a virus. The only mainstream discussion now is from the utterly pointless and largely incredible (plus fabulously expensive) Covid Inquiry.
It feels like a nation still traumatised by what it did, unable to look at it and completely unable to account for the actions of those that led us. The mad politics of now surely reflects an anger from a whole population which has no other outlet for its pain and bewilderment from being locked up, locked down, threatened, frightened, bullied and lied to. The insane responses to covid damaged a generation of young people (which was never at serious risk from the virus); damaged and discredited science; disgraced and discredited politics and politicians; disgraced the mainstream media; damaged our economy; damaged the relationship between individual and the state...I could go on but risk my own short term health as my blood pressure rises.
I had zero covid tests, because having used PCR methods at uni I couldn’t fathom the ridiculous notion of testing people in a car park environment. None of it made any sense. The lateral flow, what was that to tell me? If I were poorly I would stay at home, like I always have done, to avoid spreading it and because I felt like sh1t. I tested a lateral flow on a lemon, some of the tests in the pack were positive, some negative. One big Monet laundering business, I’m angry about it and the fact that no one is held accountable for the track and trace debacle (or was that just cover for covertly assembling a digital tracking platform). Thank you for more of your common sense and for asking the questions that politicians refuse to answer