Note: the two old geezers do not run a political Substack. Our interest and focus are on health and healthcare, as well as the evidence underpinning the actions of decision makers in these spheres.

However, there comes a time when misinformation, cancel culture, and censorship are such that politicians of all colours use the complicit media effectively to shift the gaze away from their past actions, which generated the current crisis - the political deadcat.

Share

In this case, both the UK government and the opposition conveniently forgot to mention their disastrous conduct during the recent plague, which led to catastrophic costs, both human and economic. At the time, the two old geezers privately referred to the political groups as “the lockdown party” and the “lock them down harder party”. There was little daylight between the two.

Due to scarce resources, the two old geezers wrote this UK-focused post. Still, the content is broadly applicable to most EU states and perhaps to the majority of North America and Australasia.

If you’ve got this far, you will probably have guessed we are referring to the UK’s looming budget (end of November sometime) with the likelihood of tax rises to cover a cash deficit of uncertain proportions (variously referred to as 22 to 30 Billion Sterling, depending on the day of the week).

Donate to keep TTE going

Specifically, the UK’s Chancellor (the Minister in charge of the Treasury), in a bizarre roadside interview and subsequent statements, has confirmed the inevitability of tax rises. Not TTE fodder. The reasons the Chancellor gave for the predicament are threefold: Brexit, Tory mismanagement under Ms Truss (who lasted 49 days as Prime Minister) and austerity. I.e. all the then Tory government’s fault.

The opposition quickly argued these down. Not TTE fodder either.

What is TTE fodder is what was NOT mentioned.

Every one of the 200 or so interventions concocted during the plague was evidence-free and immensely costly, with the possible exception of handwashing. If practised regularly, this has a small effect on the risk of transmission and costs zilch.

Test and trace cost £37 billion and achieved nothing - our FOI requests show that no one can quantify the benefits.

Each UK dweller had, on average, 22 Covid tests. Go on, admit it - you had more!

Some of the contracts awarded were “cash spraying”, in the immortal words of our reader James Jones.

Awarded to companies that sprang up like mushrooms and are now long gone.

As no one in power seemed to understand (or care) how PCR, lateral flow tests, and infectiousness work, the testing money was wasted.

Summing up, the UK Government 2023 HM Treasury COVID-19 Cost Tracker states that at the time of writing, the estimated lifetime cost of all COVID-19 measures (including testing, tracing, support schemes, etc.) was about £373 billion, with approximately £358 billion already spent.

Nearly £7,000 was spent on COVID measures for each UK adult. Imagine what you could have done with that amount.

At least another £37 billion were stolen from Covid relief benefit scams.

The National Investigation Service, based in the world-renowned Thurrock Council, was closed due to inefficiency, having secured 14 convictions with a £38.5 million budget—roughly £2.75 million per conviction.

How are you doing on identifying the causes of the black hole, which is nothing like the 22-30 billion?

During the worst part (2020-2022), a “climate of fear” prevented anyone from reporting exactly what was going on, unless it was anonymous. As a result, some of the figures presented here are likely to be conservative estimates.

Dissenters Tom Jefferson and Carl Heneghan · December 12, 2022 You may have questioned the veracity of government pandemic interventions: it might have been masks, the rule of six or the 10 O’Clock curfew; it may have been the modelling that finally tipped you over the edge. But without dissenters to the government's pandemic policies, it would have taken much longer to exit lockdowns, and if China is anything to go by, we might not yet have re-emerged. Read full story

Those who initially collaborated with us faced threats of job losses, and we became radioactive after warning our readers on 8 April 2020, “What the current situation boils down to is this: is economic meltdown a price worth paying to halt or delay what is already amongst us?”

COVID-19 – The Tipping Point

This included attacks by a website (since taken down), featuring a prominent sitting MP

Unfortunately, he’s still sitting.

We could go on, but we have repeatedly pointed to the fallacies of models, overnight expert advice, personal attacks and the role of most of the media as unquestioning mouthpieces of a broken system.

Even the two old geezers find it all embarrassing.

This post was written by two old geezers who love live felines and wish all their readers enjoyment of the forthcoming tax rises. A shame politicians and their servants do not have to foot the bill.