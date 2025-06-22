Thank you to all readers who shared their opinions with us on whether we should introduce brief summaries of our posts. Thank you also for your kind plaudits of our work.

As is natural, there was quite a spread of views from “don’t bother, focus elsewhere” to journal-type structured abstracts.

Mulling it over, we came up with producing TOGS (Two Old Geezers’ Summary) for the more complicated posts - there are a few in the works.