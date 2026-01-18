Our post on how the media reacted to the HHS re-jigging of the childhood immunisation schedule drew lots of good stuff.

Let’s give you a bit of background. We knew something like this might come about after the running of the public health set up was turned over to appointees of President Trump.

We also have decades of combined experience of dealing with the media and we think we can spot manipulations. At least the most obvious ones.

Also we have anonymous “friends” in the US media which we sounded out.

After a brief confab (no alcohol consumed, we swear it on Matt Hancock’s head) we reached the same conclusions as Anne Seex, Vivien Buckley Fab and Jo: they were setting Tom up for a hit piece on RFK Jr and his gang.

Interestingly, the media’s intention was not to attack the Cochrane reviews content. Not the methods, especially since the reviews were born before Katie Fox’s students.

We think that they were hoping to get what Seb amusingly describes: “OMG, I can’t believe that my Science is being used by Orange Man to promote vAcCiNe hEsItAncY!!!! I’ll retract it ASAP”.

Yes Gwen, they must have been bitterly disappointed, but as you pointed out we don’t give three Faucis for pantomimes.

Now a word on timing. Tom was contacted AFTER the WP published their piece -here, it is again.

As remarked on by Steve Tootill there is no mention of the use of scientific evidence in the WP piece. The American Academy of Paediatrics (AAP) views were canvassed, but the stingers do not mention who partly funds it.

But they know, they must know or they are worse journalists than the two old geezers (one has a degree in music, how’s that?)

Take a look, scroll down ¾ of the way

Here it is for your delight:

What is it with the BBC and the WP that they cannot see the wood for the trees? Or are they so biased they are blinded by their “positions”?

When you are dealing with this low level of reporting, experience tells us to answer politely (done) and then walk away (done).

And there is this peach:

“Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-Louisiana), a Republican who cast a pivotal vote to confirm Kennedy and has challenged his changes to vaccine recommendations, wrote on X that “changing the pediatric vaccine schedule based on no scientific input on safety risks and little transparency will cause unnecessary fear for patients and doctors, and will make America sicker.”

Well Senator, you should read the influenza chapter of the HHS document before sharing your very informed views.

We leave you with a thought. The Cochrane hierarchy tried in every way twice to undermine the results of the review Physical interventions to interrupt or reduce the spread of respiratory viruses (A122) because they did not fit the narrative.

They even went to the length of canvassing readers to post adverse comments.

So if the influenza reviews prove a stumbling block, a pretty big and well rooted one, how are they going to get around them? How are they going to neutralise them?

So far the influenza vaccines in adults review alone has been cited 2700 times according to Google Scholar.

This post was written by two old geezers who don’t take cash from half the world’s pharma companies.