The fallout from the last four years - secrecy is a fast track to losing people’s trust.

From the start, Trust the Evidence has endeavoured to shed light on the actions of powerful people: ministers, government officials, public health bodies, pharma and the media.

We have noticed a worrying trend towards lack of clarity, blurring actions, and downright secrecy. Take the UK regulator, sorry, enabler. They have no idea of the validity of their pharmacovigilance, nor do they know much about underreporting.

At some stage, someone has to explain the scientific basis of inference (or lack thereof).

Take the most recent example: the UKHSA announcement of purchasing vaccines with UK taxpayers' money. We are not sure what, for we are not sure how many Pounds.

No evidence or rationale was provided other than the bird-f-word threat (a shroud waived for 25 years), which is unclear and nebulous. This threat is backed up by one of the poorest sets of evidence we have ever seen (the topic of a future post) and by modelling from 20 years ago.

Take the US CDC’s ridiculously inflated estimates of influenza burden that not even Dr. Fauci believed and, while we are in the US, take the FDA’s refusal to cough up all documentation relating to the Comirnaty vaccine’s approval both the emergency use approval (EUA) and the standard registration.

Thanks to a group of headbangers who refused to be cowed by officialdom, some of the documents of Comirnaty’s licensing application were released, but not all.

Because some of the EUA documents were missing, we would not know why the FDA gave the go-ahead for a global intervention in which society has invested billions.

On August 23, 2021, the FDA approved the “Pfizer Vaccine” for individuals sixteen years of age and older. Four days later, Plaintiff submitted a Freedom of Information Act (“FOIA”) request with the FDA for all data and information for the Pfizer Vaccine.

However, despite releasing 1.2 million pages, the FDA wanted to keep some documents secret; it left out the Emergency Use Authorization documentation at the time of licensing, hoping that no one would notice in the swamp of over a million pages.

The FDA lost its battle to keep the truth from its citizens for the second time. Texas District Judge Mark Pittman would brook no excuses: cough up by 30 June 2025 or face the consequences.

His Honour, though, is the 2024 TTE hero for transparency in evidence, not because of his judgement but because of his rationale in summing up:

Judge Pittman reminded the FDA where his country and, indeed, all democracies come from—not secrecy, not cabals, not rubbing shoulders with the powerful and wealthy, not kowtowing to King George. They come from sunlight, openness, and transparency. This is the meaning of the Greek word Demos, the people, and Kratos rule. Rule by the people, for the people, of the people, as another great American reminded the world in 1863.

Those who seek to evade, obfuscate, or escape their responsibilities will be held accountable. This is Trust the Evidence; this is where we sit.

This post was written by two old geezers who would like to apologise to the ghost of Abraham Lincoln for the wordplay in his Gettysburg Address and pay homage to Patrick Henry, orator, thinker and courageous patriot.







