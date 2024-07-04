Chatting with some investigative reporters is sometimes very useful. It helps us focus on our output and formulate some important considerations. The reporters had carefully read our 34 posts on the Pfizer SARS-CoV-2 vaccine and the attendant further reflections (free of charge, what a wonderful world!).

They had also devoured our summary of the Kansas indictment:

Their first comment was that few media outlets besides Reuters had reported the Kansas story. This was strange, they said, given that half the world had received the vaccine. However, it accounted for the explosive viewing figures in TTE.

They made more interesting points. They noted that we were not jumping to conclusions on any aspect of the story apart from the black-and-white stuff, such as zero evidence of the effects on transmission and pregnant women.

The reporters thought this a very astute tactic, but it reflects our caution in drawing conclusions without supporting strong evidence. For example, post 9e

contains 15 unanswered questions on the pharmacokinetics of lipid nanoparticles and mmRNA. We do not know the answer; no one has bothered to reply, so we stay put. We may get answers if the Kansas legal process leads to a court case.

This brings us to the issue of regulators' role. We both think 100% regulatory transparency is essential to maintaining trust in interventions such as drugs, biologics, and devices. If we have to resort to courts and lawyers to access documents of a global intervention, why do we need regulators?

If our exploratory review of regulatory documents raises more questions than answers, why do we need regulators? Why did regulators not intervene when manufacturers make claims for indications not supported by evidence, as in the case of case-to-case transmission?

Why do regulators accept qualitative PCR as a laboratory proof of active infection? Or are we missing something, either evident or unreleased?

Tom thinks we could do away with the whole idea of regulation, make the evidence accessible and have a public show of hands (without “voting cartels” or other chicaneries). Carl does not think it is a viable alternative. Perhaps we will debate this complex issue in a podcast.

Finally, two burning issues require our attention. Both have been brought to our attention by our readers.

Ron L reported statements made on the production methods of mmRNA:

We have read this several times but still struggle to understand the details. For example, the proprietary purifier, the dustman of DNA. What is it, and how is it distributed in the human body if it ends in an inoculation?

James Jones mentioned two vaccines or two versions of the same biologic. This also needs to be investigated as James thinks the product distributed in the US may be different from what we got in Europe.

There are so many questions, few clear answers, and minimal resources to investigate. Are you happy with this state of affairs?

This post was written by two old geezers who keep asking questions and, at times, are confused but are not rushed off their feet dealing with the answers.










