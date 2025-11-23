Our comments on the recently published Module 2 report of the Covid Inquiry seem to have attracted some interest. At least 11,500 users accessed the post. Carl was interviewed on MSM, and the post was reproduced in the Daily Sceptic, attracting some interesting comments.

In this post, I reflect on one of the key issues in the whole Covid saga. That of viral transmission.

Searching Volume 1, there are 261 hits for the term “transmission”.

The mighty Hallett Inquiry touched on the topic as follows:

COVID-19 spread mainly through respiratory particles, with airborne transmission becoming recognised as a major route.

Asymptomatic and presymptomatic spread was widespread, making symptom-based control ineffective.

Early estimates showed rapid exponential growth (R ≈ 2–3; doubling every 3 to 4 days).

Fomite (surface) transmission was minimal, shifting focus from cleaning to ventilation.

Community spread was well underway before detection, meaning containment was lost early.

Readers of our transmission riddle series will instantly identify the tone of these summarised statements. They express certainty, where there is only uncertainty, if the evidence is assessed impartially and systematically.

We have so far identified three different theories of how viruses spread:

Infection, with replication in a host and then transmission, with a high degree of certainty when symptoms kick off.

Activation, with a latent phase of unknown duration and perhaps so-called “seeding”, i.e. a dormant phase which is followed by Farr’s explosive spread.

Spread from a hidden neuron following mathematical rules and laws which we do not understand.

All of these theories have evidence supporting them. All of them fit some of the facts. None of them fit all the facts. They may be correct, and they may be synchronous, i.e. activation, infection, and spread all working together.

Or they may be all wrong. There may be other theories which we fail to see because we are conditioned by our box thinking. If you think we are crazy, explain the synchronicity of the same RNA virus (by definition, a highly unstable thing) appearing at foci thousands of miles apart, or appearing when the temperature goes down or the seasons change.

Explain the outbreak among the Argentinian trawlermen and the Antarctic scientists.

There may be a fourth theory, based on the events we have described: stress-induced ILI and a fifth one: pollution.

Why would Sir Christopher Andrewes, who isolated the first influenza virus in 1933, express his frustration at being unable to reproduce his own influenza in many of the strict experiments carried out on volunteers in the MRC Common Cold Unit? This is, more or less, a constant finding in human challenge studies, from Leishman in 1919 to Killingley in 2023.

Please explain the famous “card game” Wisconsin experiment: in a small room with 14 volunteers, 5 were “donors” (symptomatic volunteers who had been infected with a rhinovirus challenge and were shedding the agent, as identified by culture), and 9 were “recipients” (uninfected volunteers). Although there was no ventilation and the participants mingled, sang and played cards, none of the “recipients” was infected.

Let’s move on to transmission. In the suite of transmission reviews we have published

we looked at both clinical, viral, and molecular evidence on how SARS-CoV-2 is passed on (remember, it is not a living thing). We could not identify a predominant mode, but the one that influencers have set their sights on (aerosol) had the thinnest evidence. Maybe it’s because isolating complete virions in an invisible spray is too difficult, or maybe because it plays little or no part.

Asymptomatic people are more likely than not to transmit the agent, but their role is very limited, and the letter which kicked off the asymptomatic story was factually wrong, as the authors recognised. The Chinese index case, which was supposed to have infected everyone without realising it, had taken a long list of remedies to suppress symptoms before business meetings.

We have provided proof of all the statements in this post in the large space and effort that TTE has devoted to this crucial aspect, but here comes the kicker.

We think - by now - you have got the message. No categorical statement can be made on the origin, spread and transmission of respiratory viruses.

So why were they made in a report signed off by a judge with a lavishly endowed staff?

Because the people they listened to are not scientists. Uncertainty is the motor of science: observe and experiment as Galileo taught us. Assumptions are the mothers of all f……ups.

The legacy of the Hallett Inquiry will not be science and a call for funds to investigate nature and narrow uncertainty. To get ready for the if and when.

It is an irony that the only witness who could have helped Baroness Hallet reason outside the box - the other half of the two old geezers - was treated in a shoddy way. That for me will be the legacy of the Hallett Inquiry.

Two things should now happen. The waste of taxpayer’s money on the Inquiry should cease with immediate effect.

A full public apology should be made to Professor Carl Heneghan.

This post was written by an old geezer who would like to thank Ironfist for his stylish contribution.