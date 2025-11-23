Trust the Evidence

MARTIN BRUMBY
11h

Out of interest, the following was a comment I left today on The Conservative Woman.

Nothing remotely as reliable as your scientific analysis, but since I mention La Hallett, Hugo Keith and Carl, you may forgive my repeating it here.

A thought provoking piece by Kathy.

As a man I can think of several shortcomings of women.

I'm sure my beloved wife could add an even longer list of the shortcomings of men.

But, to be more specific, what are we to make of Lady Hallett's execrable excuse of an enquiry?

To be even more specific, who was it that thought that she might be a suitable candidate to lead the UK Covid-19 Inquiry? And why, after the rubbishing treatment that she and Hugo Keith KC gave to "Trust the Evidence" Carl Heneghan, making it obvious that the Inquiry had absolutely no interest in factual evidence but would rely entirely on incompetent (at best) modelling, and was going to conclude her "judgement" with "Sooner, Harsher, Longer"; why was she not turfed out there and then for Gross Malfeasance in Public Office?

And further, why has Neil "Professor Pantsdown" Ferguson himself not been held to account, bearing in mind his utterly incompetent "modelling", his inability to properly use an Excel Spreadsheet, his building into his "model" of over a thousand lines of completely uncaptioned code that appalled Microsoft expert code specialists, his long list of previous grossly exaggerated prognoses for every 'pandemic' that he got involved with?

And even more to the point, just who (no doubt after "due diligence", Ho-Ho) imagined that Ferguson and his merry Imperial College / Grantham team were just the boys and girls to appoint in order best to scare the nation? Will these Civil Serpents be held to account, or even identified?

Oh. I thought not.

Vivian Evans
11h

Absolutely this: "A full public apology should be made to Professor Carl Heneghan." - which applies to ostensibly MSM (one exception) as well.

As for this: "Spread from a hidden neuron following mathematical rules and laws which we do not understand." - heh, that's simple! Just declare everything is 'all in your mind', and there ye go: no maths needed. Sorry to be flippant, but in fact the hysteria and fear porn were certainly spread by that hidden neuron.

© 2025 Carl Heneghan
