A year ago, we published the Dots series based on our 35 years of scrutiny of the evidence for vaccines against influenza, which regularly pop up this time of year and are pushed as a must-have by governments and public health alike.

Here’s the archive of the 9 posts

This year is no different, but we have received a few reader comments we would like to address.

A subscriber pointed us to a French post on X. We cannot trace it to a formal study, but this is what it says in our readers’ summarised translation:

“there are public statements from the French public health authorities that 17,600 people died from flu in France last winter, but this is the increase in all-cause mortality. Only 279 deaths were recorded with an established identification of the virus and defined as caused by the virus. 4,925 deaths had the virus mentioned as a contributing factor without necessarily confirming the identification of the virus - this wouldn’t be clear from the electronic record”.

It seems that someone else is beginning to ask questions about the massive exaggeration of mortality figures, the confusion between influenza and the F word and the reality of hundreds rather than tens of thousands of deaths in which influenza played a part.

It is striking how the figures from France are similar to those from the UK and Canada, as we reported in February 2023:

A similar inflation was being carried out by the CDC, as answers to FOI requests showed. We reported that the US authorities knew that fraud was essentially taking place, and they bent over backwards to defend each other and cover up the scam.

A Fauci Senior Advisor admits that the CDC’s data is “Shockingly Messed Up” and that leaders have “Serious issues.”

All this fits with the observation from the placebo arms of the trials included in the four Cochrane reviews, including data from 105 controlled trials involving over 100,000 individuals.

In the review of vaccines in healthy adults, the placebo arm reported 465 cases among 18,593 participants. So, of the folks with symptoms, 97.5% were not caused by influenza.

No trials detected deaths; hospitalisations were relatively rare, and no deaths were recorded. The trials spanned 50 years of data, so the highs, the lows and the maybes were in there.

TOGS of the threat: it’s massively overblown.

Another reader, Rob Kay, reported that in Scotland, they are using the old reassortment chestnut to get people vaccinated:

“Protecting yourself against flu can help reduce the risk of a new flu virus forming, which could happen if you are exposed to flu and bird flu at the same time”.

We first heard this argument exactly 20 years ago during the 2005 “bird flu scare,” remember that?

This was an industry and modellers’ initiative with a veneer of science, which pushed governments to stockpile antivirals and vaccines for something that never came about.

Its fallacious basis is the theory that currently available vaccines can prevent infection with influenza (which is hardly ever tested for). That is a real infection, not PCR positivity or antibody response. By inhibiting viral replication in your body, you avoid recombination of viruses, especially if you have a double exposure to seasonal and avian influenza. As we said, this is theory, or perhaps marketing. There may have been one case of avian influenza in England in the last year, and there is no evidence that vaccines prevent infection with any form of influenza.

Which brings us to the last and perhaps most important part: the role of antibody responses. Measuring these is important, as they are used by regulators as outcomes and correlates of protection in many different vaccines, but primarily Covid and Influenza.

We have two sources to state that antibody rises following immunisation do not correlate with protection:

This is one of scores of studies on the topic that “knows” that antibody responses correlate with protection.

However, vaccine efficacy is a measure of protection against clinical illness and depends on both the immune response and exposure circumstances, such as prior infections, circulating viral variants, and individual exposure risks. Vaccine efficacy against clinical illness is also easily influenced by “extraneous factors” in the real-world trials.

TOGS: translated into English, “it works in the lab but not in real life”.

The Covid 19 vaccines secret squirrels reached more or less the same conclusions in their ultra-covert hush-hush deliberations. Push the button and the minutes will self-destruct:

So, dear readers, for the TOGS of TOGS: we wuz had.

This post was written by two old geezers who connect dots. The photo comes from Tom’s archives. Spare a thought for a lifetime of toil.

Readings:

